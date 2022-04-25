Healthy breakfast: Two high-protein vegetarian alternatives to the omelette sandwich

Just like fashion trends, food trends on the internet also come and go at a glance. And while some are utterly bizarre, some are worth trying as they often give healthy, quick, vegan, and vegetarian alternatives to dishes or new recipes for innovative preparations. One such trend is the omelette sandwich, which is a quick and smart spin on the good old bread and omelette breakfast.

Take a look at the recipe:

The recipe is easy to make, customisable, and a great snack, too. But, for vegetarians and vegans, the omelette sandwich, no matter how lucrative, is not a viable option. But what if you were to give this Internet-famous recipe a vegan twist using pantry essentials like besan or moong dal?

Baker and YouTuber Chef Meghna Kamdar shared a recipe variation that uses the ever-reliable besan or gram flour to make this breakfast dish. Check it out:

For this variation, simply soak the bread in a batter of gram flour, water, tomatoes, chilli, and onions and let it cook on a pan. Smear some mint chutney and layer the bread pieces to finish off the sandwich.

Here’s another high protein variation that uses the good old and trusty moong dal instead of eggs. For this recipe, make a batter using soaking moong dal and water, season it with some salt and chilli flakes and add more water to get the desired consistency. Then, you simply have to follow the same method as the original omelette sandwich recipe. You can add cheese (if you’re not a vegan), onion and tomato slices, spinach and Italian seasoning, or customise it as you like.

