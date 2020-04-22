Add a little twist to your chocolate cake with this recipe

Health bake is a thing. Learn from Ranveer Brar. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh) Health bake is a thing. Learn from Ranveer Brar. (Source: Ranveer Brar/Instagram/Facebook; designed by Gargi Singh)

A lot of us have taken up baking during the lockdown as a way of picking up a new skill or hobby, so it is only fair that we also add our own little twist to recipes. This helps us discover the nuances of cooking and keeps the baking spirit up and running. And if you thought a cake could only be made with maida (refined flour) or rava (semolina), think again. In fact, the sky is the limit when it comes to baking methods and variations. Introducing us to a simple healthy bake is chef Ranveer Brar, who recently took to Instagram to share a recipe that had our hearts.

This is what he had to say.

“Ragi Chocolate Cake – We do deserve to pat ourselves on the back and have a little celebration. Here’s a healthy chocolate cake recipe, do try.”

Made with ragi or finger millet, Brar’s unique take on the chocolate cake could be your next big bake. Here’s to happy baking.

Ragi Chocolate Cake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: 45 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

1 cup – Ragi flour

1 cup – Wheat flour

1/2 cup – Hersheys Cocoa Powder

3/4 cup – Sugar

1 1/2tsp – Baking powder

1tsp – Baking soda

2 cups – Milk

2tsp – Vanilla essence

3/4 cup – Melted butter

A pinch of salt

For chocolate ganache

200ml – Fresh cream

200g – Dark Chocolate, cut into small pieces

1/2 cup – Chocolate chips

1/2 cup – Almonds, slivered

Method

*Take a bowl and add all the dry ingredients. Mix well.

*Now pour in milk, vanilla essence and melted butter. Combine everything well, ensure there are no lumps in the batter.

*Batter should be of thick pouring consistency.

*Line a cake tin with butter paper.

*Preheat the oven to 180 degree Celsius. Pour the cake batter in the lined tin. Tap it gently to remove air bubbles.

*Bake for 35 minutes or until the knife comes out completely clean.

*De-mould the cake and let it cool down to room temperature.

*Meanwhile heat fresh cream in a heavy bottom pot.

*Stir continuously and let it come to a boil.

*Turn off the flame and add in the chopped chocolate pieces. Do not mix it. Let it rest for 2-3 minutes. Later whisk it well. And let it cool down a little.

*Once the cake cools completely, take a serrated knife and cut the top portion to even out the top surface.

*Pour the prepared ganache on top of the cake. Cover the entire cake with it.

*Garnish the cake with chocolate chips and slivered almonds.

*Let it set in the fridge for two-three hours and serve.

Health benefits of ragi

Ragi, as a whole and gluten-free grain is a rich source of fibre. It is packed with amino acids, calcium and good carbs. It is also considered a good and cost-effective way to control weight and even diabetes.

