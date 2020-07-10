Twinkle Khanna gives her kids these healthy but yummy treats

Twinkle Khanna gave us a sneak peek into her kids’ favourite healthy foods. (Source: twinklerkhanna/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh) Twinkle Khanna gave us a sneak peek into her kids’ favourite healthy foods. (Source: twinklerkhanna/Instagram, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Twinkle Khanna does not just stick to a healthy diet herself, she makes sure her kids too are eating healthy. A while ago, the doting mother shared a recipe for beetroot tikkis as part of the “What’s in your Dabba Challenge”. This time, she gave us a sneak-peek into her kids’ dabba.

Twinkle Khanna wrote on Instagram, “I may not always be around to watch what my kids are up to, so here are some healthy treats that I would put inside their dabbas to keep an eye on them instead.” She also shared pictures of the healthy treats for her kids–ragi and rava idli.

If you are also looking for healthy and yummy food options for yourself and your family, try the recipe shared by Twinkle, as part of the “What’s in your Kids’ Dabba Challenge”:

“Dry roast the rava and once cool, add the ragi flour in equal proportions. Add salt, curd and water. Leave it alone for half an hour. Put in a small pinch of baking soda before steaming. Once ready, go crazy decorating your idlis with carrot eyes, cherry tomato noses and whatever bits you have leftover,” the mother shared.

Would you like to try the recipe?

