Twinkle Khanna posts ‘proud mom moment’ as son bakes her a cake

17-year-old Aarav baked a yummy cake for mum Twinkle. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram) 17-year-old Aarav baked a yummy cake for mum Twinkle. (Source: Twinkle Khanna/Instagram)

Writer and mother of two, Twinkle Khanna recently shared a ‘proud mom moment’ on Instagram after son Aarav baked her a delicious looking chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. That’s not all, the cake was garnished with nuts too!

“When I had a bun in the oven, I did not know I was going to push out a future baker. I produced him and seventeen years later he produced this Chocolate brownie cake with cherry compote. #ProudMomMoment”, she wrote in her post.

A lot of people, including celebrities, took to baking during the lockdown period — whether it is the 3 step cake, mug cake, even the no oven cakes.

Ingredients

1- Bar of dark chocolate (300 grams)

4 – Eggs (yolks separated)

READ| Mira Rajput made a marble cake; check out the recipe

Steps

*Roughly break the chocolate bar into smaller pieces; this makes it easier to melt.

*Take a glass bowl and put the chocolate pieces in it. Pop it in the microwave for 30 seconds. Stir with a spatula and heat again for 30 more seconds. Repeat the process at least thrice.

*Set the melted chocolate aside, and move on to separate your eggs. Place your egg whites in a big bowl and the yolks in a small one.

*Beat up the egg whites so it is frothy and soft. Once done, keep it aside.

*Now add one yolk at a time to the melted chocolate and keep mixing it. Repeat until all the egg yolks are added. Mix it well until the batter becomes thick.

READ| Masaba Gupta’s 3-step chocolate cake is to die for; check it out here

*Now add the whipped egg whites to this mix. Do not add all at once, do it slowly while folding the mix with a spatula.

*Now take your cake tin and grease it with butter. Add the batter and place it in the microwave for 30 minutes.

*Voila! You have a gooey chocolate cake right there!

So what are you baking today?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd