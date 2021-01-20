Twinkle Khanna makes healthy sev puri with cucumber slices; would you try?

Twinkle Khanna keeps making healthy variants of commonly eaten dishes, from ragi and rava idli to beetroot tikkis. This time, the author tried her hand at making one of our favourite lip-smacking dishes, but of course with a twist.

Twinkle posted a picture of the dish on Instagram — sev puri. But instead of making it the regular way, she replaced crispy puris with cucumber slices.

“I tried it yesterday and it was too spicy and aesthetically a bit botched. My second attempt was significantly better. Like any diet, you just have to keep trying till you get it right,” Twinkle captioned the picture.

For the healthy version of sev puri, Twinkle followed this recipe by Tweak India. Check it out:

Ingredients

2 cups – Fresh curd, made from toned milk (3.5 per cent fat)

25 slices – Cucumber, approximately 0.5 cm in thickness

1 cup – Moong sprouts or 1/3 cup uncooked green moong (soak for 6 – 8 hours, drain and keep covered for another 12 hours)

1 – Small onion, chopped finely

1 – Green chilli, chopped finely

2 tbsp – Fresh coriander, chopped finely

½ tsp – Chaat masala

1 tsp – Powdered sugar

½ tsp – Jeera powder (cumin powder)

¼ tsp – Black pepper powder

Salt as per taste

Method

*Hang the curd in a muslin cloth for half an hour to drain excess water.

*Meanwhile, boil 300 ml of water with ½ tsp of salt. Add moong sprouts, remove from heat and cover. Drain after 20 minutes and let it cool.

*Remove the thick curd from the cloth and transfer to a bowl.

*Add sprouts, onion or tomato, fresh coriander, green chilli, sugar, pepper and salt.

*Spread the cucumber slices on a serving dish. Ladle spoonfuls of the mixture on the slices.

*Garnish with green chutney (optional), chaat masala, jeera powder and fresh coriander. Serve immediately.

Would you like to try this recipe?