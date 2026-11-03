Tukaram Mundhe’s unusual ladoo test goes viral: What crushing sweets reveals about their quality

Tukaram Mundhe has taken over the internet again, this time for crushing ladoos with his bare hands in a Pune sweets shop. This unusual quality-check technique has left netizens curious.

In several videos from his visits to sweet shops, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) official is seen picking up ladoos, rolling and squeezing them between his palms, breaking them open, and closely examining their insides. He even looks at the residue left on his palms, seemingly checking for traces of oil and artificial colours.

While the exercise may look unconventional, it has a method. Crushing a ladoo can offer immediate clues about its ingredients, texture, freshness, and the kind of fat used in its preparation. But how much can one actually tell by simply pressing a sweet between their fingers?

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We reached out to clinical dietitian and diabetes educator Kanikka Malhotra, who explains the method in detail below.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why crush a ladoo instead of simply looking at it?

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A ladoo may look perfectly fine on the outside, but its appearance doesn’t necessarily tell you what went into making it. Pressing it between the palms, on the other hand, can reveal details about its texture, consistency and fat content.

“A ladoo is a small structure held together by fat, sugar and flour. Pressing it between your hands or palms shows what it is made of, compared to simply looking at it,” Malhotra explains.

A well-made ladoo should generally hold its shape and “break down evenly” when pressed. It should also have a pleasant, nutty ghee aroma. If it feels “unusually sticky, gummy, excessively greasy or strangely hard”, it could indicate a problem with its preparation or ingredients.

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For a food safety inspector, this is a quick, on-the-spot screening method that requires no special equipment. Hands, nose, and sensory skills can help identify samples that may need further examination.

“This type of test is a sensory filter – it is not proof of anything. Enforcement still depends on proper laboratory testing,” she clarifies.

What does crushing a ladoo actually reveal?

As Malhotra explains, the exercise can help assess five important aspects of a ladoo:

1. Texture and consistency

A smooth, even crumble generally suggests the flour has been roasted properly with ghee or the ingredients have been adequately bound with syrup. If the ladoo feels excessively pasty or sticky, it could indicate too much syrup or starch-based fillers. On the other hand, a rock-hard texture may point towards old stock or insufficient fat.

2. Type of fat used

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One thing an inspector may look for is how much oil or fat the ladoo leaves behind. An “excessively greasy smear on the palm”, especially when accompanied by a “flat, heavy smell” instead of a pleasant, nutty ghee aroma, could raise questions about whether cheaper fats were used in place of ghee.

3. Grit and unusual particles

A sandy or chalky feeling when the ladoo is crushed can be a warning sign. Its texture should match the ingredients used, not feel unusually coarse or powdery.

4. Colour and possible adulteration

The inside of a ladoo should generally have a uniform colour consistent with its ingredients. An unusually bright yellow or orange appearance may warrant closer inspection, particularly if artificial colours have been used.

As Malhotra points out, the outside of a ladoo can be made to look attractive with “bright” colours such as yellow or orange. Breaking it open exposes the inside, where unusual colouring or inconsistencies may become more apparent.

5. Freshness

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Smell is another important indicator. A fresh ladoo made with ghee should have a warm, nutty aroma. A sour, rancid or fermented smell could indicate that the sweet is stale or that its ingredients have deteriorated.

“For an inspector at his level, this is a quick, on-the-spot screening test to determine whether a sample is worth sending to the laboratory for further testing. This type of quality check requires no equipment, just your hands, nose and sensory skills,” says Malhotra.

A ladoo can be dressed up on the outside with bright, adulterated colours, but crushing it exposes the inside, where adulterated ingredients may become more apparent through their appearance or texture.

However, she further clarifies that crushing cannot be used to correctly assess mawa-based sweets.

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Moreover, “this type of test is a sensory filter – it is not proof of anything….Ultimately, for a better, deeper test or quality assessment, this needs a chemical test. ”

The inside of a ladoo should generally have a uniform colour consistent with its ingredients (Image: Wikimedia Commons) The inside of a ladoo should generally have a uniform colour consistent with its ingredients (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Other ways to check the quality of ladoos at home

While crushing a ladoo can offer some preliminary clues, consumers can also try a few other checks. Malhotra suggests following easy ways to check whether your ladoo is authentic or adulterated:

The tissue test: Press a ladoo against a clean white tissue and look for excessive oil stains or unusual colour patches. These may warrant closer inspection, although an oil mark alone does not establish adulteration.

The smell test: Fresh ghee has a characteristic warm, nutty aroma. A soapy, chemical-like or stale smell should make you cautious.

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The starch test: In mawa-based sweets, you can screen for starch by boiling a small sample in water, letting it cool, and adding a few drops of iodine solution, which is easily available at pharmacy shops. A blue-black colour reaction can indicate the presence of starch.

“However, this is only a preliminary test and cannot establish whether a sweet is unsafe or adulterated. It is also not a substitute for laboratory testing,” Malhotra further clarifies.

What else should you keep in mind while buying festive sweets?

Price can also offer a clue. If a ladoo is being sold at an unusually low price compared with similar products, it is worth asking questions about its ingredients and preparation.

Malhotra advises consumers to check what kind of fat has been used. FSSAI guidance recommends that sweet shops display whether ghee, edible oil or vanaspati has been used in preparing loose sweets. Consumers should also look for the best-before date displayed on the container or tray. For packaged sweets, check the ingredient list, FSSAI licence number, manufacturing date and best-before date.

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Freshness is particularly important. According to FSSAI’s guidance on traditional milk products, shelf life varies depending on the ingredients used. For instance, certain milk-based sweets such as kalakand are meant to be consumed on the same day, while boondi ladoos and some khoya-based sweets have an indicative shelf life of up to four days. Some ghee- and dry-fruit-based varieties can last up to seven days. These are indicative guidelines, and consumers should follow the product’s best-before date.

“Buy smaller quantities of sweets rather than large packs, preferably from established shops with good hygiene practices and a reliable turnover,” the dietician advises. Freshly prepared sweets are generally a better choice, but consumers should still pay attention to their storage and shelf-life information.

Ultimately, these checks are useful screening tools, not foolproof ways to detect adulteration. A ladoo that looks, smells and feels fine is not necessarily free of harmful substances.

If you suspect adulteration, retain the purchase details and, where possible, photographs or a sample of the product. You can report food safety concerns through FSSAI’s Food Safety Connect app or its consumer grievance portal.

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That being said, laboratory analysis remains the most reliable way to establish whether a sweet meets food safety standards.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.