scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 04, 2021
2020: A Rewind

Tsunami cake: Have you tried this delicious viral food trend?

Read on to know how you can make this yummy cake loaded with icing

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 4, 2021 2:10:38 pm
tsunami cakeTsunami cake has been going viral on social media. (Source: dpradoscake/Instagram)

The year 2020 saw a lot of interesting food trends — from banana cake to pancake cereals — with people experimenting with their culinary skills while being at home. And it looks like cooking enthusiasts are not backing down anytime soon. As they continue to explore interesting food options, another food trend has grabbed eyeballs — Tsunami cake.

Before we tell you what the cake is all about, take a look at it:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @je11ybbakes

Also being called ‘Pull-Me-Up’ cake, this unique cake is catching the attention of one and all on Instagram. While Tsunami cake is made like any other layered cake, with buttercream frosting in between, there is an added twist. Usually, the sides of a cake are covered with smooth icing but in the case of Tsunami cake, the icing is liquidy in order to make it flow. And that is achieved by using some cornstarch with milk, to get the right consistency of the icing.

Also Read |Dessert recipe: This no-bake vegan cake requires just 3 ingredients

The cake is wrapped with a layer of acetate or plastic cake wrap from all sides. But note that the plastic wrap for Tsunami cake should be taller than the cake itself to ensure there is ample room for it to be pulled upwards.

After this, the frosting is poured on top of the cake, making sure it is contained there. And it is once you pull the plastic sheet that the icing oozes and falls from the top, creating a magical effect.

Have you tried making this cake yet?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

ananya panday photos, aparshakti khurana photos, hina khan photos latest, bollywood new year party photos
From Ananya Panday to Bhumi Pednekar: Fashion Hits and Misses (28 Dec- 3 Jan)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 04: Latest News

Advertisement