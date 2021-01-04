Tsunami cake: Have you tried this delicious viral food trend?

The year 2020 saw a lot of interesting food trends — from banana cake to pancake cereals — with people experimenting with their culinary skills while being at home. And it looks like cooking enthusiasts are not backing down anytime soon. As they continue to explore interesting food options, another food trend has grabbed eyeballs — Tsunami cake.

Before we tell you what the cake is all about, take a look at it:

Also being called ‘Pull-Me-Up’ cake, this unique cake is catching the attention of one and all on Instagram. While Tsunami cake is made like any other layered cake, with buttercream frosting in between, there is an added twist. Usually, the sides of a cake are covered with smooth icing but in the case of Tsunami cake, the icing is liquidy in order to make it flow. And that is achieved by using some cornstarch with milk, to get the right consistency of the icing.

The cake is wrapped with a layer of acetate or plastic cake wrap from all sides. But note that the plastic wrap for Tsunami cake should be taller than the cake itself to ensure there is ample room for it to be pulled upwards.

After this, the frosting is poured on top of the cake, making sure it is contained there. And it is once you pull the plastic sheet that the icing oozes and falls from the top, creating a magical effect.

Have you tried making this cake yet?

