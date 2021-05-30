Healthy eating: Try watermelon rind patties with the goodness of jowar and gulkand

These days, I am working on many new and exciting summer-monsoon recipes and have already shared the latest additions to the six-week millet journey. And because it is sweltering weather these days, I had to share something that’s appetizing and equally cooling. I have shared information about the yellow watermelon and how it is better than the red one. Yellow is the original and ancient. You can reach out to my Instagram handle to know more. I had to use the peel of this organic beauty and added some millet fun with my freshly ground jowar flour.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and refer to the recipe video for more. Reach out to me to know more about the summer-monsoon menu.

Yellow watermelon rind patties

Ingredients: (makes 9 patties)

· 1 cup watermelon rind (steamed and finely chopped)

· 1/2 cup jowar flour (freshly ground and roasted)

· 3/4 cup chana dal (thoroughly washed and soaked for 8 hours and blanched)

· 1 tbsp gulkand

· 2 tbsp finely chopped ginger-garlic

· 1 tsp raw mango powder (aamchur)

· 1/2 tsp red chilli powder

· 1/2 tsp garam masala

· 1/2 tsp kesari haldi

· Pink salt to taste

· Freshly-cut coriander and mint leaves

· 1 green chilli (optional)

· 1 tbsp cold pressed sesame oil

Method:

1. Steam freshly-cut rind of the watermelon. And keep them aside.

2. In a deep pan, blanch-soak chana dal (split chickpeas). Add some turmeric and salt while blanching.

3. Dry-roast the freshly-ground jowar flour. Please note here you can use any millet flour except for the finger millet. To understand more on millet flours and their textures, you can reach out to my Instagram.

4. In a deep bowl, mix chana dal, millet flour, steamed and chopped watermelon rinds along with all the spices and herbs followed by rose jam (gulkand). Please note if you do not have gulkand, you can improvise by adding some crushed dried raisins and berries. This will impart a peculiar texture to your patties.

5. Grease a seasoned cast iron pan with some cold pressed sesame oil.

6. Start shallow-frying the patties one by one.

7. Serve hot with your favourite chutney.

8. Enjoy fresh and try not to refrigerate for the next day.

Health benefits:

Gulkand reduces acidity/heat in the tummy, treats intestinal ulcers and swelling, and strengthens the liver. It improves appetite and digestion. Kids and adults can consume it for constipation problems as it is a mild laxative.

Watermelon rind: A single serving of 1 cup of rind offers more than 30 per cent of daily requirement for vitamin C that enhances immune system. Vitamin C stimulates the white blood cells production that acts as a first line of defense against infection and foreign pathogens.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups)

