After pancake cereals, try three-ingredient mini pizza cereals

Make pizza cereals (Source: sweetportfolio/Instagram) Make pizza cereals (Source: sweetportfolio/Instagram)

Having the same kind of food repeatedly while being confined at home has turned out to be monotonous and boring for many of us. So it does not really come as a surprise that people have taken to tweaking dishes innovatively or trying new recipes to lift their moods.

A while ago, we saw people making pancake cereals or mini pancakes and having them with milk or melted butter. And now, a food enthusiast made salty cereals in the shape of mini pizzas or what she called pizza cereals.

Pizza cereals require just three ingredients. Try this recipe, courtesy Valentina Mussi from Miami:

Ingredients

Pre-made pizza dough

Shredded mozzarella

San marzano tomato sauce

Pepperoni (optional)

Read| Craving pizza? Here’s how you can make it in a mug

Method

* Roll out the pizza dough and cut little circles with a cookie cutter or a knife.

* Put the pizza dough circles on a baking sheer and top it with tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.

* Bake the circles for eight minutes in an oven preheated at 200 degrees Celsius or 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Your pizza cereals are ready.

“I think the fascination with the cereal trend has to do with the tiny versions of food being cute and small…Everyone loves pizza so I decided to make pizza cereal,” Mussi told Insider in an interview.

Mussi also made other cereal varieties in the past like muffin cereal, mini french toast cereal and doughnut cereal. She also shared their recipes on Instagram.

Read| Huma Qureshi had healthy Keto pizza for iftar; here’s how you can make it

Besides, food enthusiasts on social media also made cookie cereals and waffle cereals.

Would you try making any of these innovative cereals?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd