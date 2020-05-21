After pancake cereals, try three-ingredient mini pizza cereals

Having the same kind of food repeatedly while being confined at home has turned out to be monotonous and boring for many of us. So it does not really come as a surprise that people have taken to tweaking dishes innovatively or trying new recipes to lift their moods.
A while ago, we saw people making pancake cereals or mini pancakes and having them with milk or melted butter. And now, a food enthusiast made salty cereals in the shape of mini pizzas or what she called pizza cereals.
Pizza cereals require just three ingredients. Try this recipe, courtesy Valentina Mussi from Miami:
🍕Mini Pizza Cereal🥣 👉🏼If it’s tiny and served in a bowl, it’s a cereal no?🤪 at least that’s what I think so. These turned out crunchy and tasted like a very delicious pizza cracker. Yes, very similar to the frozen bagel bite things (never had one), but I’m assuming that these taste even better ✨Ingredients: •pre-made pizza dough •shredded mozzarella •san marzano tomato sauce •pepperoni (optional) 🔥Preheat your oven to 400° F. Roll out the pizza dough and cut little circles with a cookie cutter or knife. Place circles over a baking sheet and add tomato, cheese, and pepperoni. Bake for 8 minutes at 400° or until crispy. Enjoy!!! — use the left over dough to make more pizza. ➡️swipe for a Facetune vs no Facetune version of me 🙀😅🥵 . . . . . — #mozzarella #calzone #garlicrolls #cereal #foodgawker #cheesy #cheese #pizzas #bigbiteszn #foodvideo #pepperoni #croissant #buzzfeedfood #foodilysm #buzzfeast #feedfeed #foodbeast #yahoofood #forkyeah #nycfood #nyceats #miamifood #eatingnyc #satisfeed #wshh #starvingfoodseeker #noleftovers #buzzfeast
Ingredients
Pre-made pizza dough
Shredded mozzarella
San marzano tomato sauce
Pepperoni (optional)
Method
* Roll out the pizza dough and cut little circles with a cookie cutter or a knife.
* Put the pizza dough circles on a baking sheer and top it with tomato sauce, cheese, and pepperoni.
* Bake the circles for eight minutes in an oven preheated at 200 degrees Celsius or 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Your pizza cereals are ready.
“I think the fascination with the cereal trend has to do with the tiny versions of food being cute and small…Everyone loves pizza so I decided to make pizza cereal,” Mussi told Insider in an interview.
Mussi also made other cereal varieties in the past like muffin cereal, mini french toast cereal and doughnut cereal. She also shared their recipes on Instagram.
🍩Mini Glazed Donut Cereal🍩🥣 🌈Little baked vanilla donuts in a pink vanilla glaze with sprinkles. These are super easy to make and healthier than fried ones! Once again, I didn’t add milk because I carefully made two dozen little donuts and didn’t want to ruin them — they came out so spongey and cute. ✨Ingredients: •1 cup of flour •1/3 cup of sugar •1 egg •1/2 tsp of salt •2 tbsp of butter •1/3 cup + 1 1/2 tbsp of milk •1 tbsp of baking powder •1 tbsp of vanilla extract ✨Recipe (by @aseasyasapplepie) Pre-heat your oven to 350° F. Add all of your ingredients to a mixer starting with your dry ones and mix until fully incorporated. Add dough to a piping bag or ziplock and pipe onto a donut mold. Bake for 8 minutes. Dip the donuts in the glaze while they are still warm and top with sprinkles. Let cool down for 30 minutes and enjoy! . . . . . — #cereal #pancakecereal #donuts #donut #sprinkles #donas #frosting #desserts #bigbiteszn #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
MINI FRENCH TOAST CEREAL🍞🥣 Tiny little pieces of brioche French toast served with tiny strawberries and a little bit of maple syrup🍓These were super easy to make! I decided to not add milk to this one since it would probably get too soggy. ✨Ingredients: •Brioche bread •1 tbsp of heavy whipping milk •1 egg •1 tsp of sugar •1/2 tsp of vanilla extract •1/2 tsp of cinnamon 👉🏼Using a square cookie cutter, make your mini pieces of toast by pressing down firmly. Combine the egg, sugar, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon in a bowl. Lightly soak the pieces of bread in the mixture, be careful to not overdo this step because it can get too soggy. Over medium heat, cook your toast in butter for about three minutes while tossing it around, you don’t want it to burn. Serve and top with powdered sugar and syrup. Enjoy! . . . . . — #cereal #cookiecereal #pancakecereal #frenchtoast #bigbiteszn #muffincereal #socialdistancing #recipe #recipevideo #asmreating #asmrfood #maplesyrup #recipeoftheday #easyrecipes #recipes #recetas #foodvideo #buzzfeast #tastingtable #huffposttaste #thefeedfeed #foodcoma #wshh #eattheworld #cheatday #sugarrush #teampixel
Besides, food enthusiasts on social media also made cookie cereals and waffle cereals.
Brown butter Chocolate chip #cookiecereal is l❤ve!!!! In my opinion, way better than #pancakecereal. I can easily finish a tray of these mini cookies! 😆 A mini bowl is a must for moderation. 😉 . . . @dcfoodporn made me do it. 😁 #homemade #mini #chocolatechipcookies #bakefromscratch #sarap #cookiecereal #cookiegram #bakersofinstagram #milkandcookies #kitchenbowl #foodtrend #minicookies #marthabakes #foodbeast #foodandwine #hjemmebag #cookiecrisp #huffpostfood #hembakat #minifood #feedyoursoull #buzzfeasttasty #bakning #bakverk #wimyummy #cerealtrend #tasty #quarantinebaking
🧇WAFFLE CEREAL 🥣 So you’ve seen the #pancakecereal trend and now we’ve leveled up and created #wafflecereal instead. Idk about you but I always prefer waffles over pancakes 🥞! 💕Here’s what to do: Make your waffle batter and put it into an icing or Ziplock bag. Pour the batter over small spaces in the waffle maker (see video). I cooked on both sides for an even cook because my maker is a little old 😂 (you can choose to decorate like we did but that’s completely optional). Put them in a bowl with butter and syrup 🧈 That’s it, super easy…let us know what you think 😍 . . . . #waffles #wafflemaker #sprinkles #babypancakes #babywaffles #wafflemaker #icing #instagood #instaeat #eeeeeats #buzzfeast #satisfeed #foodgawker #tiktok #tiktokfood #tiktokviral #forkfeed #miniwaffles #foodgawker #sugarrush #cheatmeal #tryitordiet #heresmyfood #thefeedfeed #tastemademedoit
Would you try making any of these innovative cereals?
