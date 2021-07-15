This easy lunch recipe will boost immunity, improve energy levels

July 15, 2021 3:50:02 pm
Often, many of us tend to feel tired and even experience loss of appetite during the day. But instead of opting to sleep on an empty stomach, one should always have a nutritious meal.
According to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, one such meal is curd rice. It not only gives one a sense of satisfaction, it is also a great source of probiotics. “Consuming curd rice helps to restore healthy microbial balances which, in turn, helps in better digestion,” she pointed out.
As it’s high in calcium and good fats, it is a must-have. It also improves the absorption of vitamins and minerals from other foods in your body.
Here’s an easy and inexpensive digestible mixture of pre and pro biotics shared by Diwekar to boost up your energy levels.
Ingredients
A bowl of boiled rice
2 tbsp – Curd
Pinch of rock salt
Method
Mix the three together. Enjoy.
Benefits
*Good for the gut
*Improves energy levels
*Boosts immunity
*Improves sleep quality
