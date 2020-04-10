Try this three-step recipe for banana yoghurt ice cream

Yogurt banana ice cream (Source: chefkunal/Instagram) Yogurt banana ice cream (Source: chefkunal/Instagram)

Craving dessert? So why not make one at home if you have some time on your hands and are willing to try new recipes?

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a mouthwatering banana yogurt ice cream recipe. And you just need four simple and easily available ingredients to make it. Here’s how to make the ice cream, as suggested by Kunal:

Ingredients

1 cup – Yogurt

2 tbsp – Honey

4 – Bananas (ripe or overripe)

Cinnamon powder (a pinch)

Method

1. Blend the ingredients well in a mixer to make a puree.

2. Freeze it in an ice tray for four to five hours. Your ice cream will be ready.

3. Plate it with banana slices and other fruits.

Take a look at Kunal’s post:

Ice cream, as we know, is an instant mood-lifter. So in case you are feeling upset about being stuck at home at the time of the lockdown, go ahead and make this. You can also try another healthy banana ice cream recipe, recently shared by nutritionist Kavita Devgan, with four variants: cinnamon, coffee, cocoa, cinnamon and cocoa.

