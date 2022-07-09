Healthy eating: Try this quick and easy weight loss tikki recipe for breakfast today

Who does not love to sip on a cup of hot piping tea while it is raining and what better than pairing it with crispy fritters or tikkis? However, many resist the temptation due to the excess oil and masalas present in tikkis. If you are among those who are calorie-conscious or are on a weight-loss journey, here is a recipe that you can relish without counting calories.

Dietitian Natasha Mohan shared a quick and easy recipe for tikki (patty) on her Instagram account which is less than 100 calories. Pointing out the benefits, Natasha said that this tikki is a fabulous weight loss option which can be consumed as a meal and as a snack.

“This patty is rich in complex carbohydrates, protein, and fibre. The presence of the carbs makes you feel fuller for a long time,” she added.

Check out the recipe here.

Ingredients

*100 gms boiled sweet potatoes

*1.5-2 big spoonfuls of finely chopped onion, carrot, beans, capsicum, boiled peas, and corn

*A lot of green coriander

*Green chillies

*Spices

*Chaat masala, salt, black pepper, red chillies, coriander powder, and cumin powder

Method

*Mix all the ingredients and make thin, palm-sized patties.

*Heat a non-stick pan and brush it lightly with oil. Put all the patties in the pan and roast them until the tikkis are crisp and brown in colour.

Who can have it?

Since these tikkis are packed with fibre, protein, and complex carbs, they can be consumed by people who prefer healthy food. Also, these tikkis are safe to be consumed by people with PCOS, thyroid, cholesterol, and blood pressure.

However, you need to have a balanced meal and have tikkis as a meal. A person can take two patties while having as a meal and one when eaten as a snack. The dietitian advised to pair it with a salad and green chutney.

