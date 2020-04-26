Neena Gupta baked this basic cake’; check out the recipe here

The actor is spending most of her time in Mukteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) The actor is spending most of her time in Mukteshwar. (Photo: Neena Gupta/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Neena Gupta is at her productive best ever since she chose to isolate herself in Mukteshwar. From giving out decadent cake recipes to beauty tips which are fuss-free, the actor has been pretty active on social media thoroughly. Recently, she shared a ‘basic cake’ recipe on Instagram and thanked her friend Sagari. Commenting, she wrote, “thanks to my friend sagari fr the basic recipe.” Take a look below at the recipe and this Sunday try your hands at it!

Bored at home? Learn how to bake a cake in a pan

Here’s how you can make a dhokla in a mug

Ingredients:

2 Cups of all-purpose flour or maida

2 Cups of sugar

1/2 Cup of vegetable oil

1 teaspoon of vanilla essence

3/4 Cup of water

3/4 Cup of yoghurt or Dahi

2 medium-sized eggs

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon of baking soda

For flavour:

Add fresh sweetened cream

Freshly chopped fruits like mangos

Chocolate chips

Neena Gupta made ‘desi pizza’; here’s how you can too

Steps:

*In a bowl, mix all-purpose flour along with 2 cups of sugar, 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder and 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda. Mix all the dry ingredients into a fine consistency.

*Add 2 medium-sized eggs to the mixture along with 3/4 cups of yoghurt and mix it all with the dry ingredients. Don’t forget to add a tablespoon of vanilla essence!

*Grease the cake tin with melted butter and bake it for 30 minutes at 180-degree celsius.

*Next, allow it to cool down and cut the cake into two circular pieces.

*On one, spread fresh sweetened cream along with freshly chopped fruits like mangos. You could also just spread some chocolate sauce along with choco chips or button chocolates.

*Cut a slice and serve it!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd