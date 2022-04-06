Navratra-special recipe: You must try this dosa with barnyard millet and seeds

“We fast not to please the Divine, but to cleanse our body.” – Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Fasting is all about cleansing your gut, feeling more centred and avoiding anything that imbalances the prakruti. Previously, I have shared many interesting Navratra millet recipes including noodles, tarts, salads and mocktails that are all vegan and oil-free. Now, I bring to you this super quick dosa with barnyard millet.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe and know how a unfermented millet batter can work for you when you add some seeds to it.

BARNYARD MILLET DOSA

Ingredients: (makes 4 dosa)

· ½ cup barnyard millet (thoroughly washed and soaked for 6 hours)

· 1 cup grated bottle gourd

· ½ cup grated carrots

· A handful of fresh mint and coriander leaves

· 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

· 1 tbsp sunflower seeds

· Rock salt to taste

· 2 tsp A2 ghee

Method:

1. Grind soaked barnyard millet into a fine batter. Use minimum water.

2. Add grated veggies and salt and check for consistency.

3. Coarsely grind sunflower and pumpkin seeds. Add to the batter.

4. Season your pre-heated cast iron griddle with ½ tsp A2 ghee.

5. Spread a portion of batter with the help of a ladle. Allow it to cook on medium low flame from both the sides till it gets nicely brown and crispy.

6. Serve hot with your favourite dip.

7. I made a quick green chutney with loads of fresh mint, coriander, a small tomato, some Indian gooseberries (amla), cumin seeds, asafeotida and rock salt.

The batter made with soaked barnyard millet is not fermented here. Instead of lentils and fenugreek seeds, I have added sunflower and pumpkin seeds — another way to add seeds to your every meal and elevate your nutritional dose.

If you wish to ferment your dosa batter without lentils, you can do so with a spoonful of sourdough discard.

Health benefits of barnyard millet

Barnyard millet grain is a good source of protein, carbohydrate, fiber, and, most notably, contains more micronutrients (iron and zinc) than other major cereals. Hence, it is more beneficial for diabetics than wheat and other grains. It has a low glycemic index, and hence helps improve the lipid profile of diabetic patients.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach, the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and Gluten-Free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

