Try this mouth-watering dish to make your evenings interesting; recipe inside

On a cold day, one only needs two things: the comfort of a blanket, and good food — preferably something savoury. Most of northern India right now is braving the chills and what better way to do that than to devour something tasty? Here is an interesting recipe that you can try as an evening snack: loaded baked potatoes.

As the name suggests, the dish is basically potatoes, baked and filled with delicious ingredients of your choice. Read on.

Things you will need:

– 3 potatoes or more (depending on the number of people you are serving)

– Some olive oil

– Salt and pepper to taste

– A cheese of your choice

– Sour cream

– Finely chopped scallions

– Butter

– Milk

– Meat of your choice (optional)

Method:

* Take three unpeeled potatoes and poke some holes with a fork. Add a generous amount of olive oil and a pinch of salt.

* Then bake them in an oven for one hour at 180°C.

* Take them out and dissect them right in the middle. Scoop out the inside using a spoon and add it to a bowl.

* Add the cheese (cheddar, in this case), the chopped scallions, sour cream, butter, meat (if you wish to), some milk, salt and pepper.

* Mix them well so that it turns into a consistent paste.

* Using a spoon, stuff this paste inside the potatoes, and add more grated cheese on top.

* Bake it once again at 180°C for 25 minutes.

* Your dish is now ready to be served!

What do you think about this preparation?

