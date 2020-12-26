This healthy smoothie is not only a great breakfast option but also good for skin

Following a good skincare routine is not just about using the right products at a certain time but it is also about the lifestyle changes you make. Think about 2020 and while we have been stuck at our homes, the year has given us ample time to focus on our skin. And for boosting your overall skin health, it is not just what you apply to it that is important; what you eat equally plays a role. Dr Geetika, a renowned dermatologist says, “Certain foods are known to contain antioxidants, vitamins and other necessities that are vital in clearing up our skin, so why not start consuming them right away?”

Ingredients:

1 medium-large banana (chopped)

Bit of honey or maple syrup (as per your choice)

1 tsp of flaxseeds

1/2 cup almond milk or yoghurt

1 tbsp almond butter or peanut butter

Method:

Put all the ingredients in a blender and blend it to a smooth consistency. If you want it to be a cold smoothie, then freeze your bananas overnight.

Dr Geetika says that it might seem like a milkshake but “this indulgent smoothie is still a perfectly healthy way for you to achieve that glowing complexion you’re dying for.” Further explaining the benefits, she shares that the addition of flaxseeds helps calm down irritated and inflamed skin while moisturising from within. Almonds have Omega-3 fatty acids and other vitamins that help flush out toxins, making your skin radiant.

