Weekend recipe: Try this Green Rawa Dosa

For someone who loves to have crispy, delicious dosas but wants to try something new, we have a unique recipe to satiate your South Indian tastebuds. This anytime snack is lip-smacking and will not even compromise your healthy diet.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy recipe for making Green Rawa Dosa. “Flavoured and naturally-coloured with mint and coriander leaves, this Green Rawa Dosa is unique and delicious in its own way!” he wrote.

Check out the recipe:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Ingredients

For dosa

6-8 – Garlic cloves

3-4 – Green chilies

1tbsp – Lemon juice

1/2 cup – Coriander

1/2 cup – Mint

1/4 cup – Water

1 cup- Semolina

2tbsps – Rice flour

1 cup – Water

1tsps – Cumin seeds

1/4tsp – Turmeric powder

1tsp – Oil

Salt

For chutney

2tbsp – Oil

1tsp – Mustard seeds

6-8 – Curry leaves

2-3 – Green chilies

4-5 – Garlic cloves

2-3 – Dried red chilies

2-3 – Tomatoes

1 cup – Coconut

Salt

Also Read | A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

Method

Dosa

*Take a mixer jar and add garlic cloves, green chilies, lemon juice, coriander, mint, 1/4 cup water and salt.

*Blend the mixture into a fine paste.

*Now take a big bowl and add semolina and rice flour in it.

*Add the green paste, cumin seeds, and 1 cup water to the bowl.

*Mix it well and set it aside for 10-15 minutes.

*Now add salt, turmeric powder, and 1 cup water in it.

*Heat a non-stick pan and spread the batter on it. Add oil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.

*Take the dosa out of the pan and serve hot.

Chutney

*Heat a pan, add oil to it. Put mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, garlic cloves, dried red chilies, and saute for 1 to 2 minutes.

*Now add tomatoes and salt. Cook till it gets soft and pulpy.

*Set it aside and allow to cool it slightly.

*Put the tadka in a mixer jar, add coconut and blend it to a fine paste.

Serve the crispy hot dosa with the delicious chutney.

So when are you trying this recipe?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle