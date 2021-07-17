scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Weekend recipe: Try this Green Rawa Dosa

Make your regular fare a little more healthy with this recipe from chef Sanjeev Kapoor

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 3:25:34 pm
dosaWill you try this healthy recipe? (Source: Sanjeev Kapoor/ Instagram)

For someone who loves to have crispy, delicious dosas but wants to try something new, we have a unique recipe to satiate your South Indian tastebuds. This anytime snack is lip-smacking and will not even compromise your healthy diet.

Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor recently shared an easy recipe for making Green Rawa Dosa. “Flavoured and naturally-coloured with mint and coriander leaves, this Green Rawa Dosa is unique and delicious in its own way!” he wrote.

Check out the recipe:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanjeev Kapoor (@sanjeevkapoor)

Ingredients

For dosa

6-8 – Garlic cloves
3-4 – Green chilies
1tbsp – Lemon juice
1/2 cup – Coriander
1/2 cup – Mint
1/4 cup – Water
1 cup- Semolina
2tbsps – Rice flour
1 cup – Water
1tsps – Cumin seeds
1/4tsp – Turmeric powder
1tsp – Oil
Salt

For chutney

2tbsp – Oil
1tsp – Mustard seeds
6-8 – Curry leaves
2-3 – Green chilies
4-5 – Garlic cloves
2-3 – Dried red chilies
2-3 – Tomatoes
1 cup – Coconut
Salt

Also Read |A millet beetroot dosa recipe for healthy Sunday snacking

Method 

Dosa

*Take a mixer jar and add garlic cloves, green chilies, lemon juice, coriander, mint, 1/4 cup water and salt.
*Blend the mixture into a fine paste.
*Now take a big bowl and add semolina and rice flour in it.
*Add the green paste, cumin seeds, and 1 cup water to the bowl.
*Mix it well and set it aside for 10-15 minutes.
*Now add salt, turmeric powder, and 1 cup water in it.
*Heat a non-stick pan and spread the batter on it. Add oil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
*Take the dosa out of the pan and serve hot.

Chutney

*Heat a pan, add oil to it. Put mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilies, garlic cloves, dried red chilies, and saute for 1 to 2 minutes.
*Now add tomatoes and salt. Cook till it gets soft and pulpy.
*Set it aside and allow to cool it slightly.
*Put the tadka in a mixer jar, add coconut and blend it to a fine paste.

Serve the crispy hot dosa with the delicious chutney.

So when are you trying this recipe?

Photos

The 74th Cannes Film Festival - The amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2021 event
With COVID-19 protocols in place, amfAR gala returns

