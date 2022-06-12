Try this gluten-free thaali to make a healthy dietary switch

If you think you don’t have many options with gluten-free diets — or that you have to be dependent on processed dips and sauces to add zing to your millet meals — consider preparing traditional recipes in the most creative ways.

Now that the world is waking up to the importance of traditional grains and recipes, I feel immense joy in sharing various gluten-free scrumptious thaali ideas on my Instagram.

Even if you are not gluten-sensitive or intolerant, you must consider bringing traditional varieties of rice, wheat and millets to your platter. Not only are they powerhouses of nutrition, but they also give you fibre that helps in cleansing the gut.

Today’s recipe is Parmal Kadi (pointed gourd kadi), a delectable gluten-free thaali. Do check the video for all the accompaniments that can make your millet journey all the more fun.

Parmal Kadi (kadi with pointed gourd)

Ingredients (serves 4)

· 6-7 medium size pointed gourds (parmal can be replaced with other vegetables of same family)

· 1 medium tomato finely-chopped (optional)

· 1 cup curd (any vegan curd)

· ¼ cup sorghum flour (jowar atta)

· ½ cup gram flour (besan)

· 2 tbsp mustard oil

· ¼ tsp mustard seeds

· ¼ tsp fenugreek seeds (methi dana)

· ½ tsp ginger garlic paste

· A pinch of asafoetida (heeng)

· ¼ tsp Kashmiri red chili powder

· ½ tsp turmeric powder

· ½ tsp coriander powder

· Rock salt to taste

Method

1. Roughly scrape the outer skin of parmal and steam for 8-10 minutes.

2. Once tender, finely-chop them and keep them aside.

3. In a deep bowl, mix curd and both the flours. Add salt, turmeric and coriander powder. Mix nicely and add adequate water before whisking again.

4. Now, in an iron wok, heat 1 tbsp mustard oil. Once the oil heats up, add mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and asafoetida. As the spices start to crackle, add ginger garlic paste.

5. Now, add steamed and chopped parmal (pointed gourd) and chopped tomato. Add salt and turmeric and allow it to be cooked on low flame for 2-3 minutes covered.

6. In the meantime, give a last whisk to the settled curd and flour mixture. And as you see the oil separating in the wok, keeping the flame on low, add curd-flour mixture. Mix it nicely with continuous gentle stirring.

7. Cook it for another 10-12 minutes and the kadi is ready for tempering.

8. For tempering, heat 1 tbsp of mustard oil and add ¼ tsp of Kashmiri red chili powder; quickly pour the oil chili tempering in the kadi.

9. Serve hot with your favourite accompaniments.

10. This recipe is inspired from ‘Jowar Ki Kadi’ (sorghum millet kadi) from my book Quarantine Cuisine.

Health benefits

Pointed gourd (parmal) is rich in fibre, which helps in digestion. It also helps to solve gastrointestinal and other problems of the liver. Try to add this veggie to your regular diet. It is rich in antioxidants, vitamins A and C that help with immunity boosting, too.

(Shalini Rajani is a millet coach and the founder of Crazy Kadchi. She holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops and gluten-free Sourdough Baking Workshops for all age groups.)

