This Sunday, try this easy recipe of bajra amla chutney

I have started my experiments with fermentation and sourdough breads, and have been sprouting a lot of grains these days. This bajra amla chutney is a keeper. You must refer to the video attached and try making it this week. With all good ingredients like asafoetida, fennel, mustard, gooseberries, mint, pink salt, this recipe works as a great detoxifier. Especially in monsoons.

If you are facing any monsoon-related digestive issues, try clubbing this chutney with your regular meals. Enjoy this spread with breads, parathas, fritters, kebabs, wraps and even with homemade crackers.

Read more for the step-by-step recipe. Refer to the video attached.

SPROUTED BAJRA CHUTNEY

Ingredients:

· ½ cup sprouted and dried bajra (pearl millet)

· 4 gooseberries (amla)

· ¼ cup palm sugar

· 3 green chillies

· ½ tsp turmeric

· ½ tsp fennel seeds

· ½ tsp mustard seeds

· ½ tsp fenugreek seeds

· ¼ tsp asafoetida (heeng)

· Fresh mint leaves

· 1 cup water

· 2 tbsp cold-pressed mustard oil

Method:

1. In a pressure cooker, add oil, mustard seeds, fennel seeds, fenugreek seeds, asafoetida followed by green chillies.

2. Now as the spices start to crackle, add sprouted and dried bajra and allow it to cook for a minute. Add coarsely-chopped amla followed by salt and turmeric. Cook for one more minute on medium flame.

3. Now add optimum water and some fresh mint leaves. Cover it and allow this mixture be pressure-cooked on low flame for 15 minutes.

4. Let the pressure be released naturally; add palm sugar to the mixture. No need to cook further.

5. Transfer the contents in a mixer grinder and blend it to a smooth paste.

6. Garnish with more mint leaves. Club it with your favourite millet meals.

7. Consume same day.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

