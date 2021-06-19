Tweak your omelette a little with this easy, tasty native recipe

Food that reminds people of their homes is always special. Chef Saransh Goila, thinking the same, tried his hands on his driver Yesu’s favorite street food dish from his hometown. The dish, Goila said, is called Karandi Omelette.

Karandi Omelette is an egg omelette cooked in a ladle or a tadka pan, which is called as “Karandi or Thalippu Karandi” in Tamil.

Sharing the recipe on Instagram, the chef wrote, “My driver Yesu told me that this is one of his favourite street food dishes that reminds him of home and I decided to make it! You will need a tadka pan to get that shape! Super fun way to make a desi fluffy omelette.”

Also Read | In the mood for some yummy bedmi? Try this easy recipe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saransh Goila (@saranshgoila)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Here’s the recipe for Karandi Omelette

Ingredients

2tbsp – Ghee

1 – Onion, chopped

1 – Green chilies, chopped

2 – Eggs

1tbsp- Salt

1/2tbsp – Turmeric

1/2tbsp – Red chili powder

1/4tbsp – Pepper

Few coriander leaves

Method

Karandi Masala

*Take a tadka pan. Add ghee. Once hot, add onion and green chilies. Cook it for 5 minutes. Add in red chili powder, salt, turmeric and pepper.

Karandi Omelette

* Take a bowl. Crack two eggs in it. Add turmeric, salt, and coriander leaves. Whisk the mixture to make the omelette fluffy.

* Mix Karandi Masala in the bowl.

* Heat a pan. Add ghee. Cook on low flame and then add the egg mixture to the pan. Fold eggs at the start until settled. Keep mixing it on low flame, then flip it to the other side. Ensure it fluffs up. Serve hot.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle