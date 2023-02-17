This healthy chutney promotes a ‘cholesterol-lowering effect’ (recipe inside)

Cholesterol, a waxy substance found in the blood, is extremely important for the body to function properly. While it is the liver that produces cholesterol, the body also gets it from certain foods, especially poultry and meat products. However, an excess of cholesterol — which is of two types: good (HDL – high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol and bad ((LDL-Low-Density Lipoproteins) cholesterol — can be extremely harmful to the body as it can even lead to heart issues and strokes. As such, it becomes extremely important to ensure that the cholesterol levels in the body are always maintained.

That’s exactly why we are here with a special recipe from Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, that she said has a ‘cholesterol–lowering effect’, and is of course, tasty and healthy. “We are all familiar with what cholesterol is and the liver’s role in its production. What we also need to understand is that what we eat has a major effect on the amount of bad cholesterol produced in our body, and subsequently puts us at risk for several health problems like heart attacks, strokes, and atherosclerosis,” she wrote on Instagram.

“In order to avoid these issues, it is vital to know that healthy eating habits form the cornerstone of any cholesterol control plan and can help to reduce your cholesterol naturally. Hence in my endeavour to bring about a balance between taste and health, I have created a recipe that promotes a cholesterol-lowering effect”.

Ingredients:

Coriander – 50g

Mint – 20g

Green chillies (as required)

Garlic – 20g

Flaxseed oil – 15g

Isabgol – 15g

Salt (as per taste)

Lemon juice – 10ml

Water as needed

Procedure:

Put all the above ingredients in a blender and blend to make a fine paste.

Benefits of each ingredient

Coriander and mint: Rich in chlorophyll, these fresh herbs found in every Indian home aid in digestion and lower cholesterol with their high fibre content.

Garlic: Lowers cholesterol and blood pressure by thinning the blood and preventing constriction of blood vessels.

Isabgol: Regulates bowel movements to eliminate constipation. Aids digestion and reduces cholesterol by binding with bile acids. Helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Flaxseeds: A rich vegetarian source of Omega-3 fats that lowers cholesterol, and triglycerides and stabilises blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics.

What is cholesterol?

Smriti Jhunjhunwala, BHMS nutritionist and dietitian, said, “Cholesterol is a type of lipid or waxy fat-like substance produced by the liver, which is needed by the body to make hormones like estrogen, testosterone and cortisol, synthesise vitamin D and produce other enzymes that help in digestion. This waxy substance travels in the blood bundled up in the form of packets called lipoproteins. The lipoproteins are of 3 types : LDL (low- density lipoproteins), HDL(high-density lipoproteins) and VLDL (very low density lipoproteins) out of which LDL is known as ‘bad cholesterol’ and HDL has been labelled as the ‘good cholesterol'”.

Why is LDL called “bad cholesterol”?

LDL carries cholesterol from the liver to the arteries and deposits them there, whereas the HDL carries the cholesterol away from the arteries back to the liver and helps in the breakdown and removal of it. Smriti explained, “LDL itself isn’t bad because it is required by the body in some amounts, but an excess of it can lead to atherosclerosis (deposition of fats in the walls of arteries) which narrows the arteries and increases the risk of heart attack, peripheral artery disease, and stroke”.

Commenting on the chutney recipe shared by Anjali, Smriti said, “This sustaining and nutritious chutney needs no extra time of yours and yet can give your body the desired benefits. This all-in-one cholesterol cutting chutney can be included in your diet at least 2-3 times a week and you will notice that it’s not only tasty but also necessary for the balance of your cholesterol”.

