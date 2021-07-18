Try no dairy, no lentil, no gluten sprouted finger millet uttapam

My kitchen experiments are often a part of my endless trials to let my students know that there is always healthy food that is good in taste, too. As I share this recipe, it brings me a feeling of contentment. This sprouted ragi (finger millet) uttapam had to have a fermented flavour along with its soft texture.

One of my students was recently diagnosed with dairy and lentil allergies and she asked for an uttapam recipe that can be made without lentil, rice and even sourdough discard. When I tried to replicate the same flavours with vegan curd, flax meal and mint leaves, it cost me two failed attempts to bring up one right dish. But in the end, I was happy with its result.

Sprouted ragi uttapams with flax meal and vegan curd

Ingredients: (makes 5 Uttapams)

¾ cup sprouted Ragi Flour

¼ cup flax meal (freshly roasted and ground flaxseeds)

1/3 cup vegan curd (I used peanut curd)

1 cup grated bottle gourd (you can use any seasonal veggies like carrot, pumpkin, beetroot, spinach, etc)

1 medium tomato chopped

A handful of fresh mint leaves

Pink salt to taste

Any cold-pressed oil to season the pan/ tawa

Method:

In a deep bowl mix sprouted Ragi flour (preferably freshly ground), flax meal and peanut curd. Leave this mixture for 30 minutes till all the moisture from curd is soaked up. Now add veggies and salt. Mix it. On a well-seasoned and pre-heated cast iron tawa (griddle), spread this mixture with the help of a spoon. Refer to the video attached for consistency. Cook well from both sides. Serve with your favourite chutneys. I paired it with Raw Mango Pomegranate chutney and Tomato Garlic cooked sauce, part of the 6 weeks millets workshop. Serve hot and consume fresh.

Health benefits of sprouted ragi: Sprouted finger millet flour has increased protein, dietary fiber, and enhanced iron as compared to plain ragi flour.

(Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative Millets Cooking Workshops for all age groups.)

