Try out these easy-to-make refreshing summer coolers

These summer coolers can easily pair up with your lunch and leave a refreshing taste.

Opt for some energizing drinks to beat the heat. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Quench your thirst with these easy summer cooler recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy for your family and friends. Since the ingredients can be found easily at your home, preparing them is easy and doesn’t take much time. These summer coolers can easily pair up with your lunch and leave a refreshing taste.

Check these out simple recipes from SMAAASH.

Crunchy Frappe

A must try Crunchy Frappe recipe for an easy breezy day. (Source: SMAAASH)

Ingredients:
1 cup – Chilled milk
1 heaped tsp – Instant coffee powder
2 scoops – Chocolate ice cream
5 – Oreo cookies
2 tbsp – Chocolate sauce

Method:

* Take milk, coffee, ice cream, Oreo cookies and chocolate syrup in a jar.

* Blend the ingredients.

* Pour the frappe into serving glasses.

* Garnish with a scoop of chocolate ice-cream, drizzle chocolate syrup and finish with crushed cookie chunks.

Classic Lemonade

Enjoy this classic lemonade. (Source: SMAAASH)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp – Lemon juice
1 tsp – Ginger juice
1/4 tsp – Salt
4-6 tsp – Sugar
5-6 – Ice cubes
Few sprigs – Fresh mint leaves

Method:

* Blend everything (except mint leaves) together for about 10-15 seconds or until the sugar completely dissolves.

* Pour into a glass and top with mint leaves. You can try garnishing with crushed mint leaves as well.

Strawberry Blast

Add a dash of strawberry to a routine summer day with this Strawberry Blast recipe.

Ingredients:

2 scoops – Strawberry ice cream
2 no.s – banana
1/2 cup – Chilled milk
1/2 cup – Strawberry crush

Garnish with fresh strawberry

Method:

* Mix all the ingredients.

* Add more ice for thicker consistency.

* Garnish with fresh strawberry

