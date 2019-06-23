Try out these easy-to-make refreshing summer coolers

Quench your thirst with these easy summer cooler recipes that you can prepare in a jiffy for your family and friends. Since the ingredients can be found easily at your home, preparing them is easy and doesn’t take much time. These summer coolers can easily pair up with your lunch and leave a refreshing taste.

Check these out simple recipes from SMAAASH.

Crunchy Frappe

Ingredients:

1 cup – Chilled milk

1 heaped tsp – Instant coffee powder

2 scoops – Chocolate ice cream

5 – Oreo cookies

2 tbsp – Chocolate sauce

Method:

* Take milk, coffee, ice cream, Oreo cookies and chocolate syrup in a jar.

* Blend the ingredients.

* Pour the frappe into serving glasses.

* Garnish with a scoop of chocolate ice-cream, drizzle chocolate syrup and finish with crushed cookie chunks.

Classic Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 tbsp – Lemon juice

1 tsp – Ginger juice

1/4 tsp – Salt

4-6 tsp – Sugar

5-6 – Ice cubes

Few sprigs – Fresh mint leaves

Method:

* Blend everything (except mint leaves) together for about 10-15 seconds or until the sugar completely dissolves.

* Pour into a glass and top with mint leaves. You can try garnishing with crushed mint leaves as well.

Strawberry Blast

Ingredients:

2 scoops – Strawberry ice cream

2 no.s – banana

1/2 cup – Chilled milk

1/2 cup – Strawberry crush

Garnish with fresh strawberry

Method:

* Mix all the ingredients.

* Add more ice for thicker consistency.

* Garnish with fresh strawberry