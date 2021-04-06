This delicious, healthy energy bar can be made in a jiffy (recipe inside)

Would you like to try this recipe today?(Photo: Representative/Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Dessert is the best way to start and end one’s day — and it is also the perfect answer to everything in between (read: hunger pangs)! So, to help you satiate those sweet cravings without negatively affecting your health, we’ve got you this special recipe that can be enjoyed guilt-free. It’s an easy recipe from nutritionist Pooja Makhija.

Here’s what she said: “When hunger strikes and you want something sweet but your nutritionist is watching.”

Ingredients

1 cup – Roasted ragi or finger millet flour

1 cup – Roasted buckwheat flour

15 – Medium-sized dates

3 tbsp – Unsweetened cocoa powder

¼ cup – Coconut milk

¼ cup – Water

1 tsp – Vanilla extract

Sea salt (optional)

Cacao nibs to sprinkle

Method

-Blend finger millet flour, roasted buckwheat flour, 15 medium-sized dates, unsweetened cocoa powder, coconut milk, water, and vanilla extract.

-Line the dish with butter paper, level the ingredients in the dish, pour a thick layer of dark chocolate, and freeze it for 4-6 hours.

– Slice it, sprinkle Cacao nibs to enjoy a delicious and healthy energy bar.

Would you try?

