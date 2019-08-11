Try millets and black rice ladoos this Rakshabandhan

When I look back at my childhood, so many fond memories come rushing back. I still remember the days when Rakshabandhan (a festival to celebrate the eternal brother-sister love) was planned with its lavish menu. It used to be a day of spending time with your siblings. Eating, playing and further strengthening the most unconditional bond.

I wish we had the same luxury forever. And instead of skype sessions, we could make time to visit and be present for each other. After all, a festival is all about bringing your loved ones closer.

We follow some traditions, we change some. When I recently conducted a Millet’s workshop, one of my participants asked me if I can do a healthy desserts workshop with Millets. She wanted to surprise her foodie brother with something good and healthy. And because she wanted to try to cook it up all by herself, I decided to surprise her with this quick recipe. I hope when she tries this one, she will bring in more cheer and of course good health to her brother. Some recipes just make strong connections. And this is one of them.

Millet and black rice ladoo

Ingredients:

Makes 18 Laddoos

1cup – Dry Roasted Barley Flour (Jo Sattu)

1/2cup –Soaked Black Rice

1tsp – Cardamom powder

1 Pod Cardamom

1/2cup – Powdered sugar

1/2cup – Cow ghee

1cup – Grated coconut

1/2cup – Condensed milk

1/4cup – Pre-roasted pumpkin seeds

1cup – Water

Method:

*Thoroughly wash and soak black rice for good 4-5 hours. Drain it.

*In a pan, add cow ghee. As it heats up, add partially opened cardamom to splutter. Add soaked and drained black rice followed by adequate water to cook the rice. Let it cook, covered, till nicely tender.

*In a separate pan, dry roast Barley Flour and grated coconut. And as you get a nice aroma, add Cardamom powder, sugar powder and keep roasting till sugar powder melts. Then add condensed milk and cooked black rice. Mix it all nicely and let the mixture get dry and come to room temperature.

*Make lemon size ladoos and top them up with pre-roasted pumpkin seeds.

Because you have made it especially for your sibling, express your love with your plating skills. I tried with some colourful petals and I truly feel my brother will love it.

Please note: These ladoos carry a very small shelf life but great taste as compared to the ones where we add rice flour. Start with a small batch and try consuming it in a day or so. You can always make it one more time.

Have a great time this Rakshabandhan!

Health benefits of Barley (Millet) and Black Rice

Barley Sattu is rich in vitamin B, potassium, selenium, calcium, magnesium, zinc, antioxidants and fibre. Popular in Ayurveda for its cooling effects on the body, it has very low glycemic index making it perfect for weight loss regimes.

Black Rice is a powerhouse of nutrition. It’s incredibly healthier and was primarily consumed by Chinese royals for the better functioning of stomach, liver and kidney. It’s a potent antioxidant agent with healing benefits for diabetes, and also supports heart and brain-related activities. Moreover, it’s loaded with Vitamin-E content, which improves skin and hair. If you wish to eat something low in calories, but tasty, serve yourself a platter full of Black Rice, which is also rich in dietary fibre and iron content. You’ll surely love it.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.