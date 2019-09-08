Healthy menus begin with a healthier choice: Try millet seekh kebabs

When it comes to your everyday menu, are you making a healthier choice? There are loads of tempting foods already available in supermarket shelves, many of which are labelled as good (read healthy) for you. But did you know that any food when packaged and ready to eat no longer counts as healthy. With a multitude of options, we are always in a state of confusion, juggling between indugent and guilt-free choices.

Advertising

But the truth cannot be wished away. I strongly believe that we must be wise when choosing ingredients. And the mantra is opting for seasonal and regional (locally grown) ingredients. We can then help local farmers and also reduce our carbon footprint. What’s easily available is always better and healthier.

Millets for me is one such simpler choice for my everyday menu. While I source my stock from local farmers, I also juggle between the not-so-healthy to oh-so-healthy recipes. Through my workshops, I try to bridge this gap and give my participants a much healthier choice without compromising on taste.

Millet Seekh Kebabs, the recipe I am sharing here is a healthy yet mouthwatering dish. And these kebabs were invented the moment I saw a bowlful of leftover Little Millet Upma in my refrigerator.

Advertising

If you are a beginner in this journey of healthy food choices, you may start with sourcing some locally grown millets. The first step could be trying to make idlis, upma, daliya and even breads. Your family might take a little time to adapt to this healthier addition and chances are, you may end up with leftovers. Don’t worry and try this step-by-step recipe and surprise them, only to inform them later that millets are the most versatile grains if used creatively.

Millet Seekh Kebabs

Ingredients:

Serves 4

1 cup – Hung curd

1/2 cup – Bread crumbs

1/2 cup – Finely chopped mint and coriander

1.5 cup – Any soft millets like Barnyard, Kodo, Little, Foxtail (cooked)

1 cup – Roasted and coarsely ground peanuts

1/4 cup – Pre-roasted sesame seeds

1/4 cup – Pre-roasted flax seeds

1tsp – Ginger-garlic paste

1/2tsp – Kashmiri red chilli powder

A pinch of Garam masala

2tsp – Fresh lemon juice

Rock salt to taste

Chaat masala (to be sprinkled while serving)

1 tbsp – Cow ghee and some more for brushing.

Method:

*Mix all the above ingredients (except for chaat masala) and make a coarse paste.

*Keep mixing well, with your hands, till you get a perfect dough consistency.

*Check for the moisture. Balance it with more bread crumbs if required.

*Now grease your palms with ghee, take one skewer and start pressing tightly the Kebab mixture around it. I ran out of skewers and used a steel straw instead.

*Now using both hands, roll between your palm to smoothen the surface.

*Repeat the same binding process for rest of the mixture.

*Using a brush, coat the uncooked kebabs with little cow ghee.

*You can either grill them in a pan or an oven. I grilled in a preheated oven at 220 degree C for 10-15 minutes with regular shuffling and rotating for even cooking.

*Once you get a golden tint, turn the sides and continue grilling.

*Once done, bring it on the serving platter. Sprinkle some chaat masala and roasted peanuts. Club it with some onion rings coated with hung curd.

*Serve hot with any dip of your choice.

Health benefits of little millet, curd and peanuts

– Little millet is rich in fibre, slow digesting carbohydrates and antioxidants. It is an ideal food for diabetics as it prevents abnormal spikes in blood sugar levels.

– Curd helps to improve your gut health, bone health, digestion, regulates cholesterol and reduces high blood pressure. Rich in protein, curd may also be one of your best companions for weight loss.

Advertising

– Peanuts are an especially good source of good fats, protein and fibre. They also contain plenty of potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and B vitamins. Despite being high in calories, peanuts are nutrient-rich and low in carbohydrates. Peanuts can be a useful part of your weight loss diet.