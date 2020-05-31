Try making cream cheese at home with four ingredients only; check it out here

If you are a big fan of cream cheese, you are in the right place! (Photo: Getty) If you are a big fan of cream cheese, you are in the right place! (Photo: Getty)

It is not easy to get your favourite food ingredients from the market these days and for cream cheese lovers, we understand what a heavy task it is to find cream cheese that tastes as good as it gets. If you have been craving for some, or if you are someone who wants to try it first hand at home, your hunt is over. We have the perfect recipe for you, courtesy of YouTuber Shivesh Bhatia.

Before you go on to make cream cheese, allow us to tell you how it makes your cooking even better. Cream cheese is freshly made cheese from milk and cream. With a texture that is soft and creamy, it has a sweet and slightly tangy taste. Thus, it goes perfectly well with both sweet and salty dishes. You can simply spread it on a loaf of toasted bread or use it in your pasta sauce; cream cheese makes everything tasty! You can, in fact, also use it for the icing of your cake or make your homemade ice-cream extra creamy with it.

Ingredients

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups of fresh cream

2 cups of full-fat milk

½ tsp salt

4 tablespoons of lemon juice

Steps

*Take a heavy bottom saucepan and pour 2 cups of milk, make sure it is of the full-fat variant and to it also add 2 cups of fresh cream.

*Keep the flame on medium and add a pinch of salt to it. Keep stirring it continuously so that the milk and the cream mixture do not burn.

*When it starts boiling, add 4 tablespoons of lemon juice and keep stirring until the milk curdles. Add a tablespoon of white vinegar, this gives it the sour taste cheese is known for.

*Set a glass bowl with a sieve, put a muslin cloth on top of the sieve and pour the curdled mixture, and just let it stay undisturbed for at least 15 minutes.

*Using a grinder, grind it for 2-3 minutes. If you think the mixture is getting harder, add a tablespoon of leftover liquid to it. Once, ground the mixture becomes into a soft creamy texture.

*Transfer it into a bowl and let it set in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Mix it with chili oil or oregano spread it on your bread and enjoy!

Will you try this recipe?

