Try Jamie Oliver’s vegan shepherd’s pie for dinner today

Popular British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver is always promoting veggie-forward and budget-friendly recipes. His new post on Instagram promises yet another such recipe that you may want to bookmark for a weekend or even a weeknight dinner — a vegan Shepherd’s Pie.

The British classic dish Shepherd’s Pie is a savoury pot pie that is made with minced meat and is topped with mashed potatoes. It is usually made with beef or lamb, but Jamie gave it a vegan spin for Veganuary. “This is a batch-cook Shepherd’s pie that’s packed full of the good stuff. It’s also warming, comforting, and VEGAN!! Trust me, you’ll love it,” he wrote in the post. By using frozen veggies and canned chickpeas, it comes together in no time too. Here is how to make it:

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

Ingredients:

Olive oil, 2 tbsp

Chopped rosemary, two sprigs

Garlic, chopped, two cloves

Mushrooms, roughly chopped, one cup

Frozen veggies, 500 gms

Red wine, one glass

Chickpeas, one can

Lentils, one can

Sun dried tomatoes, 12

Veggie stock or water, 400 ml

Mashed potatoes made with 1.5 kgs of potatoes

What makes this pie unique, and easy, is the topping of mashed potatoes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) What makes this pie unique, and easy, is the topping of mashed potatoes. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Method:

*Heat up a pan and pour in the olive oil.

*The next step is to add chopped rosemary and garlic

*Roughly chop a cup of mushrooms and add them in next.

*A tablespoon of ground coriander powder.

*Add a whole bag (500gms) of frozen veggies. Let this fry off for about five minutes.

*Go in with one glass of red wine. Jamie adds to make sure that wine is vegan, as some wines use animal products in their manufacturing methods. Do check the label.

*For the protein, Jamie recommends a can of chickpeas and lentils. Add them in next.

*For some sweetness, the chopped sun dried tomatoes go in next.

*Add vegetable stock or water.

*Pour the whole thing into a big bowl or trough.

*Top the dish with a thick layer of mashed potatoes.

*Bake in the oven for 30-45 minutes until the potato is golden brown.

*Cool it a little before serving.

Pro tip: One pie can last for a few days if you want to meal prep with it.

