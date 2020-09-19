Tried Tripura’s bamboo biscuits yet? They help boost immunity, battle diabetes

Biplab Kumar Deb launched bamboo cookies on World Bamboo Day. (Source: BjpBiplab/Twitter)

In case you haven’t tasted bamboo cookies yet, Tripura is the place you would like to look at.

Tripura has launched the first-ever ‘bamboo cookies’, made from crushed and processed bamboo shoots, which is already a highly sought after delicacy across Northeast India and many other nations like Nepal, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Japan, China and Taiwan.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb launched bamboo cookies on September 18 to mark World Bamboo Day and said the delicious, low-fat cookies are very nutritious and would be beneficial for helping diabetes and cancer patients.

“We wish to share with everyone that we have made these bamboo cookies with bamboo shoots. We have mixed wheat flour with crushed bamboo shoots to make these biscuits. Bamboo shoots are known to have protein, vitamin and availability of phosphorous, copper, zinc, magnesium, calcium. It also has anti-biotic, anti-virus and anti-cancerous properties which will benefit people. Bamboo shoots will help boost immunity and battle diabetes,” Deb said.

These biscuits are made from bamboo shoots of organically grown ‘muli’ bamboos or terai bamboo, aka melocanna bambusoides, available in abundance in Tripura.

Currently, Tripura grows 21 species of bamboo in 3,246 sq km area of forests and planned forestry. In 2019, the state government undertook an ambitious plan to bring 15,000 hectare area under bamboo cultivation by involving forest, rural development departments and local communities through incentivized methods. Nearly 80 per cent of this bamboo is muli bamboo. As additional measures, the state government has already taken initiatives to boost bamboo plantations on riverside, roadside and fallow lands.

In order to make it attractive to the uninitiated, the state government would be wrapping the bamboo biscuits in a ‘Risa’, which is a traditional handwoven attire of the Tripuri communities.

Chief Minister Deb further introduced a special honey container bottle made by bamboo, along with a special bamboo-made honey container, and said the two products are expected to add another feather in the crown of the state’s artisanal expertise. It would also generate livelihood for many and help in realising the goal of a self-reliant India, Deb said.

On the ocassion of World Bamboo day launched Bamboo Cookies and Bamboo made honey bottle.

Bamboo cookies and Honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many & fullfill PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat . pic.twitter.com/x9oKZqFhSL — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) September 18, 2020

Dr Abhinav Kant, chief of the Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI), told reporters that this is the first ever successful effort to make cookies out of muli bamboo shoots in the country.

“Muli bamboo shoots are sweet, which favoured for its choice. We have mixed it with wheat flour, added some butter among other ingredients. Research studies suggest bamboo shoots are high in protein, vitamins, fiber and have a low fat content. I hope this cookie will be considered as healthy food”, the official said.

Meanwhile, Tripura’s artisanal bamboo products have made a splash in the national market. After Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon, who ordered Tripura’s artisanal bamboo water bottles in June this year, Bollywood actor Manoj Vajpayee has taken interest in Tripura’s handmade bamboo bottles.

“We take pride in announcing our #livelihood project based on #bamboo products on the #WorldBambooDay. Under our @Shramik_sammaan, we’re supporting a group of individuals in Tripura 2make bamboo products 2 generate local employment. Support us here: ketto.org/fundraiser/Man…@HHCTSM”, the actor tweeted.

We take pride in announcing our #livelihood project based on #bamboo products, on the #WorldBambooDay. Under our @shramik_sammaan, we’re supporting a grp of individuals in Tripura 2make bamboo products 2 generate local employment. Support us here: https://t.co/5OOyj4BQZr@HHCTSM pic.twitter.com/PN0qBkkACV — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) September 18, 2020

