A trifle of great importance

I first ate rhubarb at the tender age of 5. It came in a Mason jar and was called rhubarb sauce, the rhubarb equivalent of applesauce. It wasn’t my mother who made it that simply wasn’t in her repertoire but our neighbour Gaga. She and her husband, whom we called More Gaga, were retired and childless, so they became surrogate grandparents to my sisters and me. They spoiled us, and we loved going to their house, just across the driveway.

This was in the days when a Midwestern table had, instead of a green salad, a little bowl of applesauce for each person, placed to the left of the dinner plate, just above the fork. But sometimes it was Gaga’s rhubarb sauce, which we considered a treat. It always seemed special.

It would be many years until I learned to prepare it myself. By then, I had also discovered rhubarb pies and cobblers. In a friend’s garden, I learned to recognize the rhubarb bush, a bulging cluster of long, thick stems with giant leaves. Strangely, the stalks are edible, but the leaves are toxic. Rhubarb, once planted, comes back year after year, a sure sign of spring.

Technically a vegetable, it is treated like a fruit, simmered to softness with sugar to counteract its astringency. Even when cooked and sweetened, it maintains a slightly sour flavour.

Rhubarb is quite popular for dessert in England, Scotland and Ireland, especially in fools and trifles. Making a fool is easy, just a matter of folding together cooked rhubarb and lightly whipped cream. But a trifle is more complex, involving layers of sponge cake, custard sauce, stewed rhubarb and whipped cream.

I’ve come up with a simplified version of trifle that is very easy to put together. It has no custard sauce or whipped cream, but it is rich and delicious nonetheless and can be assembled up to a day in advance. Boozy, soggy, creamy, sweet and tart, it is somewhat like a tiramisù, since it is layered with ladyfingers. I used a splash of Campari for its colour and slight bitterness, along with orange liqueur and brandy, to punch up the cooked rhubarb’s syrup.

But I just found out they’re making rhubarb-flavoured pink gin across the pond. For my next trifle, that might be an excellent option.

Easy Rhubarb Trifle

Ingredients

680g – Rhubarb

1 cup – Sugar

2 tbsp – Cointreau

1 tbsp – Campari

1 tbsp – Brandy

1 cup – Mascarpone

1 cup – Creme

1 tsp – Orange zest (Grated)

Fresh rose petals for garnish (optional)

Method

* Heat oven to 375 degrees. In an ovenproof dish, combine chopped rhubarb and 1 cup sugar, and bake, uncovered, for about 30 minutes, until rhubarb is softened and submerged in the syrup. Drain rhubarb in a sieve or colander set over a saucepan to collect the syrup. Set rhubarb aside, and let cool.

* Place saucepan over medium-high heat. Add Cointreau and Campari and simmer until syrup has reduced to about 1/2 cup. Stir in brandy.

* Put mascarpone and Creme Fraiche in a bowl. Add orange zest and the remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. Whisk mixture briefly to incorporate.

* Assemble the trifle: Line the bottom of an 8- or 9-inch square glass or ceramic dish with ladyfingers. Break ladyfingers to fill completely. (If using pound cake or sponge cake, cut into 1/2-inch slices.) Spoon half the syrup evenly over the ladyfingers. Top with half of the cooked rhubarb, spreading it flat to the edges of the pan. Spread half of the mascarpone mixture over rhubarb.

* Make another layer with half the ladyfingers and spoon remaining syrup over them. Spread remaining rhubarb on top, and top with the remaining mascarpone mixture. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 2 hours or up to a day. A half-hour before serving, remove from refrigerator. Garnish with rose petals, if desired.

* Cut trifle into squares and serve on plates, or use a large spoon to scoop portions into bowls.