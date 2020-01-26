Add tricolour to your health goals, try yummy dips with superfoods

Enjoy the Republic Day with this sumptuous millet dish. (Photo: Shalini Rajani) Enjoy the Republic Day with this sumptuous millet dish. (Photo: Shalini Rajani)

“What is a republic, Mumma?” asked my three-year-old today. And I wondered how to explain it to her in the most child-friendly manner, keeping it as simple as possible.

“A republic is when we are all equal, when everyone is treated equally, when there is no king, there is a system to everything,” was my hopeful attempt at letting the little one be inspired with her own ideas of the term.

Little did I know that by evening my kitchen would be branded ‘the Republic Kitchen’ because it’s only here that Mumma treats all grains equally, all veggies equally and to top it all, forces her to love all meals equally. How beautifully kids see things.

In the quest of bringing all millets, seeds, superfoods in our everyday meal, we prioritise everything for the family while always keeping ourselves in the background. It’s time to treat yourself equally too, I hummed to myself.

While the republic mode was on, and I was busy with arrangements of my upcoming five-day Millets Program, where my participants learn ways to bring more millets into their everyday meals, I decided to prepare something that would cheer everyone up and add more colours to the day.

I prepared tricolour dips to go with all the millet starters I was supposed to cook live in the workshop. Read more for the step-by-step recipes of these colourful dips. They are prepared with some of the amazing superfoods, so do not miss reading about their health benefits too.

1. Sweet Corn and Bell Pepper Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup – Steamed sweet corn kernels

2 – Pickled jalapeno

½ – Red bell pepper

1 tsp – Tabasco

Rock salt to taste

1 tsp – White pepper

1 tbsp – Butter

1 tbsp – Mayonnaise

Method: Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a thick paste by adding 1tbsp water at a time and blending until smooth.

2. Creamy Peanut Dip

Ingredients:

1 cup – Roasted peanuts

1 tbsp – Yoghurt

1 tsp – Roasted black sesame

1 tsp – White pepper

2 tbsp – Cream

Method: Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a creamy paste by blending them all together. Sprinkle some more Sesame seeds while serving.

3. Mint and Indian Gooseberry (amla) Dip:

1 cup – Mint leaves

½ cup – Coriander leaves

2 tsp – Grated ginger, garlic

½ tsp – Asafoetida (heeng)

1 tsp – Pomegranate seeds (anar dana)

1 tsp – Yoghurt

2-3 – Green chillies

1 tsp – Cumin seeds (roasted)

2 – Gooseberries (amla)

Black salt to taste

Method: Add all the above ingredients to a blender jar. Make a thick paste by adding 1tbsp water at a time and blending until smooth.

Health benefits of Peanuts, Mint, Gooseberry, Sweet Corn and Bell Pepper

Peanuts are a good source of healthy fats, protein and fibre, which provide nutritional benefits and make one feel fuller for longer. They also contain plenty of potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, and B vitamins.

Mint is a calming herb that people have used for thousands of years to help soothe an upset stomach or indigestion.

Indian gooseberry (amla) is an excellent source of Vitamin C, hence it helps boost your immunity, metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. Its nutritional profile also comes studded with a range of polyphenols that are known to fight against the development of cancer cells.

For those trying to lose weight, sweet corn may just prove to be a good bet, because of its relatively lesser starch content. It’s an extremely nutrient dense veggie. In addition to essential fibres and proteins, sweet corns are packed with Vitamin A, C and some vital antioxidants too.

Bell peppers are full of great health benefits. They are packed with vitamins and low in calories. They are an excellent source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and potassium. Red bell peppers also contain a healthy dose of fibre, folate and iron.

Shalini Rajani is the founder of Crazy Kadchi and holds innovative and healthy cooking workshops for all age groups.

