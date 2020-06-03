Don’t throw away stale bread; here’s a trick to make it fresh

Reduce wastage with this super easy hack. (Source: Getty Images) Reduce wastage with this super easy hack. (Source: Getty Images)

How often do you have to discard bread because it got stale before you could finish consuming it? Turns out, you can revive stale bread and all you need is some water.

In a private Facebook group called “Budget Friendly Meals Australia”, a mother shared the hack she uses to avoid wasting slightly stale bread.

“All you do is run the bread roll under a tap so it’s wet and then pop it in the oven for a few minutes. Honestly, it’s like you just bought it from the bakery – so fresh, so yum,” Judy wrote on Facebook, as quoted by Daily Mail.

She mentioned, “I’ve been conscious of reducing my waste and the job of using up stale bread rolls has always been a problem. There’s only so many breadcrumbs I can keep in the freezer and my kids aren’t a fan of defrosted rolls.”

The trick has been in practice for quite sometime. Other group members also reportedly suggested keeping the bread in the oven at 200 degrees Celsius.

“You can also put it in the oven with a tray of water under it. Works just as good,’ another member wrote. Some of them also advised popping the bread in the microwave on the top of a wet paper towel. So next time there is stale bread in the house, you can try one of these tricks.

