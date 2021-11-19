scorecardresearch
Friday, November 19, 2021
Rakul Preet Singh relishes ‘basket chaat’ in Lucknow, says ‘we all need treat meals once in a while’

Rakul Preet Singh also shared nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal's advice on when and how much chaat one can have

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
November 19, 2021 1:20:44 pm
rakul preet singhRakul Preet Singh enjoys chaat in Lucknow (Source: Rakul Preet Singh/Instagram)

It is important to take a break once in a while — whether from food, fitness or work — and enjoy life. And actor and fitness buff Rakul Preet Singh just did that!

Currently in Lucknow, the actor gave us a glimpse of her enjoying a plate of basket chaat, guilt-free! While many avoid high-calorie foods, experts say that it is all about striking a balance.

ALSO READ |Five simple ways in which you can balance your cheat meals and not feel guilty

Lucknow mein basket chaat nahi khaaya, toh kya khaaya! I believe we all need some treat meals once in a while and Munmun Ganeriwal agrees too. She says, just eat your chaat at the right time, between 1-4pm. Not for dinner, guys! And not more than once a week! I feel so content and you can clearly see the excitement on my face,” expressed Rakul, who is currently shooting for Chhatriwali.

Ganeriwal, her nutritionist, also commented on her post. “So happy to see you enjoy your meal,” she mentioned.

When is a good time to have chaat?

Its ideal to have it during the day time as it digests faster. Also, once a week is fine as long as a wholesome diet and exercise routine is followed.

ALSO READ |From yoga to ghar ka khaana: Shilpa Shetty Kundra reveals 20 things she loves

While actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra loves to #SundayBinge, we also spotted actor Kartik Aaryan enjoying a plate of Chinese food recently.

 

Trisha Agarwal, nutritionist at PositivEats, said an effective way to balance out is to drink 2-2.5 litre of water as street food is high in sugar and sodium.

