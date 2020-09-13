Treat for Harry Potter fans: Warner Bros. has launched world’s first bottled butterbeer

The butterbeer has made numerous appearances in the Harry Potter films, and those fans who wish to sit down and chat over saving the world from dark forces, can do so with their friends over a glass of the seemingly-delicious drink. (File photo)

Harry Potter fans have found themselves another reason to celebrate. In fact, they can now do that over drinks since Warner Brothers has recently launched a bottled butterbeer, which can be ordered online or purchased from select stores in the UK.

The butterbeer has made numerous appearances in the Harry Potter films, and those fans who wish to sit down and chat over saving the world from dark forces, can do so with their friends over a glass of the seemingly-delicious drink.

According to Insider, it will be in the butterscotch flavour, and will be entirely vegan. The drink was previously only available in draught form, at select Wizarding World locations.

The outlet mentions that the butterbeer will be available at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, and at Platform 9 ¾ shops at the London King’s Cross Station. It will also be available at the Heathrow Airport and the Gatwick Airport.

As mentioned before, while the drink can be ordered online, too, at ‘shop.wbstudiotour.co.uk‘ or ‘harrypotterplatform934.com‘, it will only currently get delivered within UK.

The drink costs £5.95 (Rs 559.38) for a 275ml bottle or £12.95 (Rs 1,217.47) for a 4 x 200ml pack, the outlet reports.

