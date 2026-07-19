Travelling by train with diabetes? Expert shares 4 safe snack options

Train journeys and having shared meals are a core memory for many. Whether it is mom-cooked aloo parathas or the delicious pulao at your discourse, food feels different in trains. However, long train journeys can be unpredictable—meal timings shift, vendor food isn’t always the safest, and hunger pangs often hit at odd hours. For diabetics, this can quickly translate into fluctuating blood sugar levels. But this does not mean they should miss out on the delectable fun. Here are a few simple, travel-friendly foods recommended by Senior Clinical Nutritionist Aditi Prasad Apte, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. She shares four simple foods to keep you full during long journeys, without spiking glucose levels.

1. Unsweetened nuts (almonds/walnuts)

Nuts are incredibly filling because they are full of good fats, protein, and fibre. Therefore, they regulate blood sugar glucose, and sudden appetite. They also have the advantage of being very easy to transport and non-perishable.

2. Roasted chana or peanuts

This is a perfect snack for you if you want to take a protein and fibre-rich snack that will last for hours, and if you like to eat a little at a time, then each of them has its own portion. It is a great help through the journey, and at the same time, it prevents you from overeating.

Whole-grain crackers or multigrain khakra

These are the types of foods with a low glycemic index that are also slowly digestible. Thus, they give a constant energy supply and do not cause a sudden rise in blood glucose level.

Fresh fruits such as apples or oranges

These fruits contain natural fibre, which can prolong sugar absorption, and they are able to keep fresh for many hours. Steer clear of very ripe bananas or mangoes.

Trying new heavy food during traveling should be strictly avoided (photo: pexels) Trying new heavy food during traveling should be strictly avoided (photo: pexels)

Smart eating and hydration tips for a stable journey

Apte stresses that people with diabetes should pay close attention to meal timing while travelling. “Carrying your own snacks prevents long gaps between meals, which can cause drops or later spikes in sugar levels,” she says.

Low-GI foods—whole grains, nuts, roasted chana, and fibre-rich fruits—work best. Meanwhile, fried train food, sugary tea, biscuits, and packaged snacks should be avoided. She also emphasises portion control: small, balanced servings help maintain stable glucose levels.

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Hydration is equally important. “Sip water through the day to prevent dehydration, which can elevate blood sugar,” she advises. Skip juices, soft drinks, sweetened beverages and limit tea or coffee. Keeping essentials like a glucometer, medications, sugar-free ORS, and a small sugar source for emergencies is also recommended.

Train snacks that should be strictly avoided

Apte points out that common vendor foods—sugary tea, biscuits, pakoras, cutlet sandwiches, biryani, vada pav, and packaged namkeens—should be off the list completely. These foods are loaded with refined carbs, sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, causing immediate glucose spikes and poor digestion. Vendors may also use old oil or extra salt, making them even more unsuitable. Sweet drinks like juices, soft drinks, and flavoured milk should also be avoided as they raise blood sugar very quickly. Choosing nuts, fruits or homemade snacks instead ensures better glucose control and a far more comfortable long-distance journey.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.