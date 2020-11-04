Toss up a quick and easy snack with this trail mix

Count on this easy recipe. (Source: Archanas Kitchen/Instagram)

We all want to keep lethargy at bay and feel energetic throughout the day. And one of the easiest ways to do that is to have a sumptuous snack/meal that is rich in numerous nutrients and vitamins. So are you all set to try such a recipe? A delicious mix of dry fruits such as walnuts, flax seeds, figs and other ingredients makes for a lovely bite.

Archana Doshi from Archana’s Kitchen mentioned how walnuts help induce sleep and are also great for skin and hair. “It helps in controlling heart diseases and diabetes. Research shows that walnuts help to prevent breast cancer and are a superfood for pregnant women,” she said.

Here’s a recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup – Walnuts

1 cup – Dried figs

⅓ cup – Flax seeds

⅓ cup – Honey

½ cup – Roasted peanuts

1 teaspoon – Cinnamon powder

Method

*In a mixing bowl, combine the walnuts, figs, flax seeds, honey, roasted peanuts and the cinnamon powder.

*Preheat an oven to 190-degree celsius.

*Transfer the trail mix onto a baking tray and bake for 12-15 minutes until they are crisp.

*Remove tray from the oven. Allow the mix to cool and transfer to an airtight jar and store.

Would you like to try?

