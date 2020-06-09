Make mango pickle at home with this traditional recipe

Make mango pickle at home. (Source: getty images) Make mango pickle at home. (Source: getty images)

It is the season of mangoes. Earlier, we showed you how to make mango jam at home with just two ingredients. But if you are in the mood for some pickle, try this traditional mango pickle recipe, courtesy Rekha Diwekar, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s mother. Take a look:

Ingredients

1 kg – Kairi (unripe mango)

100 gm – Mustard seeds

10 gm – Fenugreek seeds (you can add little less if you don’t like bitter taste)

100 gm – Salt

3-4 tsp – Chilli powder, depending upon the taste and type of chillies used. Kashmiri chilli powder gives good colour.

1 1/2 tsp – Turmeric powder

1 tsp – Hing (Asafoetida)

250 gm – Oil

Method

Day 1

*Wash raw mangoes well. Dry them completely. Cut into small pieces.

*Keep in a big steel/glass vessel. Add one teaspoon of turmeric powder and the salt (preferably take sea salt/ jade mith). Salt should be heated in a pan so that no moisture remains in it.

*Keep overnight.

Day 2

*Grind mustard seeds (rai) to make fine powder.

*Fry methi seeds in oil till crispy. Crush them.

*Add rai powder, methi seeds powder and chilli powder to the raw mangoes. Mix well.

Day 3

*Take oil in a pan, heat it and add mustard seeds. When they start spluttering, add 1 tsp of hing and half tsp of turmeric powder.

*Allow it to cool down to room temperature.

*Pour the oil on the raw mangoes mixed with all spices.

*Pickle is ready.

*Please ensure that there is enough oil that it floats above the mango pieces.

Take a look at Diwekar’s post:

Spice up you meals with some of this mango pickle.

