Top New York fine dining restaurant turns vegan in pandemic

Around the world, the pandemic has forced many people to reconsider their choices and make a few healthier modifications to their life. Among them is a New York-based restaurant called Eleven Madison Park, which has taken the decision to go vegan and only have a plant-based menu, when it reopens for patrons.

According to a report in The Guardian, Eleven Madison Park has been one of New York’s top fine dining restaurants. It has also won three Michelin stars. But now, it has decided to take out all meat-centric dishes from its menu, a move that could shock its elite pre-pandemic patrons looking to go back to devouring American cuisine.

The report states that Daniel Humm is the “driving force” behind the restaurant. He has said in a statement posted on the eatery’s website: “We have always operated with sensitivity to the impact we have on our surroundings, but it was becoming ever clearer that the current food system is simply not sustainable, in so many ways… It was clear that after everything we all experienced this past year, we couldn’t open the same restaurant.”

“We’ve made the decision to serve a plant-based menu in which we do not use any animal products — every dish is made from vegetables, both from the earth and the sea, as well as fruits, legumes, fungi, grains, and so much more,” he said.

The restaurant was closed last year, because of the pandemic, and is set to reopen after 15 months on June 10, 2021. An Instagram post stated that while it is a “tremendous challenge to create dishes as satisfying as our classics”, “but we believe that it is a risk worth taking, and we cannot wait to share what we’ve been working on with you”.

“Reservations for the month of June become available beginning Monday, May 10th, at 9am, via Tock.”

