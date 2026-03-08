From Almas caviar to Matsutake mushrooms, check out 5 of the most expensive foods in the world

For some, food is more than just sustenance, it is closer to an indulgent experience — one that involves all five senses, and then some. From taste to texture, premium gourmet experiences capitalise on the sensory experience to position themselves. And when it comes to the most expensive foods in the world, the ingredients, cooking and harvesting process also play a crucial role. Here are 5 of the most expensive foods in and around the world. Come check them out:

Bird’s nest soup

Asian Bird Saliva Soup, known as bird’s nest soup, is crafted from the nests of swiftlet birds, made from their hardened saliva. Cleaning and soaking these nests is labor-intensive, and they are then simmered in a flavorful broth, offering a delicate, gelatinous texture and subtle umami flavor. This dish was historically reserved for royalty, as bird’s nest soup symbolises wealth and prestige in Chinese culture. Its high price is due to the difficult harvesting process and the time-consuming preparation. In fact, the soup is believed to have nutritional benefits, such as supporting cell growth, boosting the immune system, and improving skin health, although scientific evidence is limited.