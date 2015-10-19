Top 5 Maggi recipes you will love

Yummy, slurpy Maggi. The food product has been cleared in lab tests across the country, and is now set to make a comeback. (Source: Flickr)

Maggi has been one of the favourite breakfast options for kids and adults alike, since the time it was launched (in 80’s) in India. With its simple preparation and lingering taste, the instant noodles also often came to the rescue for hostel students, and for those who were least interested in cooking.

Earlier this year, the Lucknow Food Safety and Drug Administration found that Maggi contains monosodium glutamate (MSG) and lead in excess amounts and have also written to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) asking to cancel the licence for Maggi. Eventually, the popular food product was banned nation-wide, but in recent developments, the state of Gujarat has lifted the ban on Maggi — much to the delight of many.

According to reports, the company said it will now commence manufacturing and will sell “only after the newly manufactured products are also cleared by the designated three laboratories”.

So, in preparation, why not brush up on some delicious recipes featuring the snack?

1. Maggi with eggs and caremelized onions

Boil water, add Maggi noodles and the tastemaker. Allow the Maggi to cook; in the meanwhile take out onion flakes. Put some olive oil in a pan and saute the onion flakes. You can also add garlic pieces. To caramelize onions, add a bit of sugar. Take out the yolk of two eggs and add it on the pan above onions and garlic.

Serve Maggi in a plate, layer fried eggs on the top and then top it with the caramelized garlic and onions.

2. Maggi Noodles Spring Rolls

Ingredients

1/4 cup shredded cabbage

1/2 capsicum cut lengthwise

1 spring onion cut lengthwise

4-5 french beans cross cut

Maggi noodles and taste maker

1 cup of tomato sauce

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 teaspoon ginger chilli paste

1 teaspoon chaat masala

salt to taste

tabasco or capsico sauce

plain flour paste

Method

To make the filling:

– Heat 1 tbsp. oil. Saute capsicum and french beans for 2 minutes.

– Add Maggi noodles.

– Add water and let the mixture boil. Add the taste maker.

– Add ginger chilli paste, chaat masala, 1 and 1/2 tbsp. tomato ketchup, shredded cabbage and spring onions. Add salt as per taste and mix well.

To make the rolls:

– Take one spring roll sheet. Spread the noodles mixture over the sheets.

– Make tight rolls covering up the noodle mixture completely. Fix the edges of the rolls with plain flour paste and deep fry the rolls.

– Cut the rolls in pieces once they cool down a bit.

– Serve with capsico and tabsaco sauce mixture.

3. Street Masala Maggi

Ingredients

2 packs Maggi

1/2 tbsp Vegetable Oil

Chopped ginger, green chillies

1/2 Onion (chopped)

1/2 tbsp salt

1/2 yello bell pepper (diced)

1/2 diced tomato

1/4 cup peas

2 tastemaker

Method

* Take and pan and add oil

* Add chopped ginger and green chillies

* Saute this on medium to high flame for a minute

* After a minute, add onion and saute for another minute or two

* Add salt, bell pepper (you can also add green capsicum), tomato

* Add 1 cup of water and peas and tastemaker

* Add noodles

* Cook for few minutes

4. Noodle Cutlet

Ingredients

1/2 cup green peas

1/2 cup corn, boiled and mashed

2 tbsp gram flour (besan)

1 1/2 cup noodles, boiled, drained

1/2 tsp cumin powder roasted

Salt to taste

1 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chilli flakes

1/2 cup cheese grated

2 tbsp milk

Bread crumbs to coat

Oil (to shallow fry)

Method

* Add boiled peas in a bowl and mash it with your hands

* Now add yellow corns. Mash it a bit

* Add besan and mix well

* Add noodles, salt, cumin powder, garlic powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, chilli flakes

* Mix everything well and add cheese.

* Add a bit of milk and mash everything really well

* Make cutlets and coat them with bread crumbs

* Add oil to a pan and place your cutlets; shallow fry

5. Spicy Chicken Maggi Noodles

Ingredients

1 pack Maggi Hungrooo

Chopped garlic

Chopped Onion (1 1/2)

Juice of 1/2 lemon

1/4 tsp Turmeric

1/2 tsp chilly powder

1/2 kg boneless chicken (cut in small cubes)

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsp oil

Method

* Take chicken in the bowl, add chilly powder, turmeric powder and lemon juice

* Add tastemaker and a bit of sugar

* Pour oil in a pan, add garlic, saute for few seconds and add chopped onions and saute for 1-2 minutes

* Add chicken and let it cook for 10 minutes

* Add more salt if you want

* Add boiled Maggi noodles to the pan

* Mix, cook and serve

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App