Looking for ideas to ring in the New Year? Visit these top 20 restaurants of India

2018 has been the year of innovative food trends and local produce enjoying its moment of glory. Top restaurants across India gave us food that we had only dreamt of and the second edition of the Condé Nast Traveller & Himalayan Sparkling Top Restaurant Awards recognised the efforts when they released a list of India’s top restaurants earlier this month in a glitzy ceremony at The St Regis Mumbai, hosted by culinary experts Pooja Dhingra and Manu Chandra.

The Bombay Canteen was officially crowned as the best restaurant in India, with the iconic and ever impressive Indian Accent at number 2. According to the list, Mumbai has the most restaurants this time (14), followed by Delhi and Goa – 10 each.

If you’ve been wondering how to ring in the New Year and spend your money where it is worth it, look no further. Choose from the top 20 restaurants of India.

The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

The Bombay Canteen, as their website describes, “prides itself on recreating local dishes and reinterpreting age-old Indian traditions, to create an experience that toasts the old times and celebrates the new. The kitchen presents the classic yet unexplored charm of India’s diverse regions, marrying them expertly with familiar flavours.” Visit this place for some innovative and delectable Indian snacks and colonial-inspired cocktails.

Indian Accent, The Lodhi, New Delhi

Giving a contemporary touch to traditional Indian dishes with global ingredients and techniques, Chef Manish Mehrotra has successfully plated out an inventive approach to Indian cuisine in this multi-award winning dining space.

The Table, Mumbai

This restaurant in Colaba offers a clever global fare – from The Truffle Scrambled Eggs on Toast and Tiramisu Pancakes to The Truffle Tagliatelle, a range of excellent wine and spirits served in a posh, bi-level space with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Bomras, Goa

This outdoor restaurant in Goa’s Candolim dishes up high-end Burmese cuisine on a hidden terrace, shaded by trees and scenic beauty for company.

Masque, Mumbai

Housed in Mumbai’s former industrial mill area, this restaurant serves an extensive ten-course chef’s tasting menu, a first-of-its-kind in India.

Trishna, Fort, Mumbai

Try out this modest restaurant on Kala Ghoda lane for a delectable and toothsome South Indian seafood fare. King Prawns Tandoori, Surmai in Butter Pepper Garlic Sauce, Fried Bombay Duck Fish are some items from the menu that shouldn’t be missed.

Wasabi By Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Hotel, New Delhi

When it comes to introducing new palates and culinary tastes in India, Wasabi by Morimoto’s contribution to bringing authentic Japanese cuisine to India is notable. Head here for some amazing Japanese food.

Artusi Ristorante, GK2, New Delhi

By their own admission, “there are no twists, no fusion, and no short-cuts at Artusi Ristorante”. Plating up authentic Italian dishes like risotto and pasta without anything coming in the way is what defines this upscale Italian dining soace.

Slink & Bardot, Mumbai

Worli’s latest offering is a chic, casual yet warm place with some delectable French cuisine on the menu. Head to this place if you are looking for some place comfortable yet stylish with food that is cooked to impress.

Toast & Tonic, Bengaluru

Kickstart your New Year on an excellent note at this casual, innovative bar serving gastropub cuisines and classic cocktails.

Bukhara, ITC Maurya, New Delhi

Head to Bukhara in ITC Maurya if you are looking for something that is tandoor cooked and takes you back to your roots. The perfect ambiance of this restaurant with an open kitchen is known to impress.

Megu, The Leela New Delhi, New Delhi

Opened in 2012, the restaurant has earned the reputation of being one of the most authentic places in India serving Japanese cuisines. Head here to experience some artisanal delights.

O Pedro, Mumbai

O Pedro is The Bombay Canteen’s second offering and it lives up to the expectations effortlessly. If you are looking for something that is comfortable and fuss-free, look no further than this Goa-inspired bar and restaurant.

Bastian, Mumbai

Headed by Chef Kelvin Cheung, Bastian dishes out a modern spin on traditional Indian seafood in a warm, comfortable and friendly environment. They also have a Sunday brunch with an interesting and elborate spread.

The Black Sheep Bistro, Goa

Ther Black Sheep Bistro in Goa is an interesting space that whips up international cuisines using local techniques and ingredients. Head to this restaurant placed on the busy streets of Panjim for a culinary experience worth remembering.

Gunpowder, Goa

If you are on a lookout for some Bohemian vibes with South Indian and other regional cuisines, and also some really interesting beverages, look no further for you have found your place. Head out to Gunpowder in Goa for a good time.

La Plage, Goa

Housed in a secluded beach, this restaurant in Goa offers some really delectable dishes with a stunning sunset view. If you want to head out for an enjoyable meal with your family or friends, this is the place to be.

The China Kitchen, Hyatt Regency Delhi, New Delhi

As per their website, “The China Kitchen is a contemporary Chinese restaurant in Delhi that introduced the city to the first-of-its-kind stylized interpretation of the traditional Chinese dining experience. With over seven chefs from China, each a master of their specialty, the restaurant offers the perfect introduction to authentic Chinese cuisine”. If you want a taste of some toothsome Chinese cuisine, you have found your pick.

Wasabi By Morimoto, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai

This upscale contemporary Japanese dining room in a hotel, just like its counterpart in Delhi, serves classic and authentic Japenese dishes and rare sakes.

AnnaMaya, Andaz Delhi, New Delhi

AnnaMaya in Delhi’s Aerocity is a modern European Food Hall that serves not only a beautiful ambiance, but also toothsome and delectable dishes.

