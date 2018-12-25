Top 10 food trends of 2018

As we are nearing the end of 2018, it would be interesting to look back and see what was India’s most common gastronomical preferences. One of the leading online food ordering apps, Swiggy, has come out with some interesting analysis.

According to the data, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai were the top three cities to order the most healthiest food online, followed by Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai and Pune, that ordered items like roasted chicken and fruit salad.

Although pizza, burger, chicken and cake were the most searched food items of 2018, there were some healthy breakfast items like masala dosa, idli, plain dosa, poha and upma that made its way to the list. During the festive season, desi dishes ruled the country as Durga Puja saw an increase in orders for mishti doi and kalakand, while butter chicken, Hyderabadi biryani and haleem were ordered more during the Eid festivities.

Chicken biryani, that was most preferred by people in the last three years, continued to rule this year as well. The delectable dish remained the most ordered food item all year round.

There has also been a considerable surge in the number of people ordering vegetarian food. Compared to last year’s 43 per cent, 62 per cent of the orders across the country were vegetarian, with Ahmedabad topping the list for ordering most veg dishes.