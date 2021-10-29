Have you heard of toothpaste coffee?

Weird food combinations are not new but the experiment that an Instagram user presented recently has left us speechless.

A digital creator, who goes by the username ‘whathowtry’, shared a video on the social media platform in which he is seen making ‘toothpaste coffee’. We are not kidding.

In the video, he begins by blending toothpaste and then mixes it with milk and coffee. Once the glass of toothpaste coffee is ready, he tops it with a few peppermint tablets. We wouldn’t be surprised if the drink turns out to be a little too “refreshing” for our taste.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “I did this and my stomach started hurting.”

“Toothpaste is actually very harmful to ingest. Not even that much for an infant,” another wrote.

Another social media user wrote, “Doesn’t look very yum yum.”

This, however, is not the only bizarre food combination that the enthusiast has attempted. His Instagram page is full of food experiments, from sushi coffee, Oreo ramen to Mentos pancakes, McDonalds fries coffee and more. Take a look:

Would you ever like to try any of these?

