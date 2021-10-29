Have you heard of toothpaste coffee?

October 29, 2021 11:30:04 am
Weird food combinations are not new but the experiment that an Instagram user presented recently has left us speechless.
A digital creator, who goes by the username ‘whathowtry’, shared a video on the social media platform in which he is seen making ‘toothpaste coffee’. We are not kidding.
In the video, he begins by blending toothpaste and then mixes it with milk and coffee. Once the glass of toothpaste coffee is ready, he tops it with a few peppermint tablets. We wouldn’t be surprised if the drink turns out to be a little too “refreshing” for our taste.
Check this out:
View this post on Instagram
Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “I did this and my stomach started hurting.”
“Toothpaste is actually very harmful to ingest. Not even that much for an infant,” another wrote.
Another social media user wrote, “Doesn’t look very yum yum.”
This, however, is not the only bizarre food combination that the enthusiast has attempted. His Instagram page is full of food experiments, from sushi coffee, Oreo ramen to Mentos pancakes, McDonalds fries coffee and more. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Would you ever like to try any of these?
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-