scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Must Read

‘This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me’: Padma Lakshmi shares recipe from her new book

"My mom used to cook it for weeknight during when I was growing up and we would use it on everything from roti to scrambled eggs," she said

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 31, 2021 4:40:41 pm
padma lakshmiPadma Lakshmi shared an easy recipe from her new book. (Source: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram)

Model and TV host Padma Lakshmi loves cooking, and her weekly cooking videos on social media are proof enough. This time, Padma, whose new graphic book for children, Tomatoes for Neela hits the stands on August 31, shared an easy recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy.

Interestingly, the recipe also features in the book and is her mother‘s, which she used to prepare on busy weeknights.

ALSO READ |Padma Lakshmi makes ‘dairy-free appetiser pakodas’ with virtual guidance from mom

“We made Neela’s tomato chutney from my book! This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me. My mom used to cook it for weeknight during when I was growing up and we would use it on everything from roti to scrambled eggs,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She suggested that the recipe can be prepared with the help of children and is also suitable for them to have as it is “mild”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Ingredients

Neutral oil like canola or sesame
Onion, finely chopped
Garlic, finely minced
Ginger, finely minced
Cayenne
Turmeric
Curry leaves, few
Salt
Tomatoes, chopped
Ground pepper
Sugar or jaggery or brown sugar

ALSO READ |End your day on a refreshing note with this vegan buttermilk (recipe inside)

Method

*In a hard-bottomed pan, pour some oil. Once the oil heats up, put mustard seeds. Let it crackle. Put cumin seeds.
*Add finely chopped onion. Let the onions turn translucent. Add minced garlic. Add minced ginger.
*Add spices starting with cayenne, turmeric, and a pinch of salt.
*Add chopped curry leaves and tomatoes.
*Use a pestle and mortar to grind fresh peppercorns. Add to the dish. Check for salt and add accordingly.
*Let it cook for 30 odd minutes.
*To balance the taste, add a pinch of sugar, or brown sugar, or jaggery. Add some more fresh curry leaves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

saleem kidwai, saleem kidwai death, saleem kidwai books, saleem kidwai works, same sex love in india, song sung true, the mirror of wonders, chandni begum, ship of sorrows, lgbt saleem kidwai, lgbt activism, saleem kidwai latest, saleem kidwai indian express
Revisiting Saleem Kidwai’s rich legacy as an author and translator

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 31: Latest News

Advertisement