‘This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me’: Padma Lakshmi shares recipe from her new book

Model and TV host Padma Lakshmi loves cooking, and her weekly cooking videos on social media are proof enough. This time, Padma, whose new graphic book for children, Tomatoes for Neela hits the stands on August 31, shared an easy recipe that can be prepared in a jiffy.

Interestingly, the recipe also features in the book and is her mother‘s, which she used to prepare on busy weeknights.

“We made Neela’s tomato chutney from my book! This tomato chutney is such a nostalgic dish for me. My mom used to cook it for weeknight during when I was growing up and we would use it on everything from roti to scrambled eggs,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

She suggested that the recipe can be prepared with the help of children and is also suitable for them to have as it is “mild”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)

Ingredients

Neutral oil like canola or sesame

Onion, finely chopped

Garlic, finely minced

Ginger, finely minced

Cayenne

Turmeric

Curry leaves, few

Salt

Tomatoes, chopped

Ground pepper

Sugar or jaggery or brown sugar

Method

*In a hard-bottomed pan, pour some oil. Once the oil heats up, put mustard seeds. Let it crackle. Put cumin seeds.

*Add finely chopped onion. Let the onions turn translucent. Add minced garlic. Add minced ginger.

*Add spices starting with cayenne, turmeric, and a pinch of salt.

*Add chopped curry leaves and tomatoes.

*Use a pestle and mortar to grind fresh peppercorns. Add to the dish. Check for salt and add accordingly.

*Let it cook for 30 odd minutes.

*To balance the taste, add a pinch of sugar, or brown sugar, or jaggery. Add some more fresh curry leaves.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!