Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

Tom Hanks shares picture of toast with Vegemite spread and people have opinions

Vegemite, famous in Australia, is a thick savoury spread, which has people divided over its taste.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 6:30:40 pm
Tom Hanks, Tom Hanks coronavirus, Tom Hanks wife, Tom Hanks news, Tom Hanks latest, Tom Hanks health, coronavirus Recently, Tom Hanks shared a picture of a plate of toast with Vegemite spread on it. (File Photo)

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are, at present, in Australia, recuperating from coronavirus. While the news of it had jolted everyone, the actor has been sharing health updates. Recently, he shared a picture of a plate of toast with Vegemite spread on it. “Thanks to the Helpers. Let’s take care of ourselves and each other,” he wrote with it.

Vegemite, famous in Australia, is a thick savoury spread, which has people divided over its taste. It is believed to have been invented there and is made from yeast extract from beer production. Spices and vegetables are used for its flavouring. It is sugar-free, fat-free and is vegetarian. It is also rich in Vitamin B. Many maintain that it is an acquired taste.

The right way is to not spread a lot of it on the toast. And perhaps that is why the picture Hanks shared has sent netizens into a state of tizzy. While one user said, “okay you need to scrape around 60% of that vegemite off, otherwise it’s gonna be nasty and hurt your mouth friend,” another shared photos to inform the actor of the right usage.

On March 12, he had issued a statement sharing the news of he and his wife testing positive.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive,” Hanks had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Channel your inner boss lady: Take cues on how to slay the pantsuit look
Channel your inner boss lady: Take cues on how to slay the pantsuit look

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 16: Latest News

Advertisement