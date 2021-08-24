Tom Cruise relishes chicken tikka masala at Asha Bhosle’s restaurant; here’s chef Sanjeev Kapoor’s recipe of the dish

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise recently visited singer Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha’s in Birmingham, England. “I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon,” she wrote on Twitter.

The star is said to be shooting for Mission: Impossible 7 and visited the restaurant where he enjoyed chicken tikka masala, as confirmed by the veteran singer’s general manager, Nouman Farooqui.

I was very happy to hear that Mr. Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha’s (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soonhttps://t.co/CnEAsAuQqJ — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 23, 2021

The Indian restaurant also shared an image of the actor and said, “Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again – The greatest compliment.”

In case you are eager to make the delicious preparation at home, you can follow a simple recipe by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, which he shared it on his YouTube channel.

Ingredients

*400 grams – Readymade chicken (murgh) tikka

*2 tbsp – Oil

*1 tbsp – Garlic (chopped)

*1 inch – Ginger (finely chopped)

*2 – Medium onions (chopped)

*2 – Medium tomatoes (chopped)

*Salt to taste

*2 cups – Tomato puree

*1 tsp – Coriander powder

*½ tsp – Turmeric powder

*1 tsp – Red chilli powder

*¼ tsp – Green cardamom powder

*1 tsp – Garam masala powder

*2 tbsp – Cashewnut paste

*1 tsp – Dried fenugreek leaves powder

*2 tbsp – Butter

*1½ cups – Mixed vegetable cubes (onion, green capsicum, red capsicum)

*¼ cup – Khoya/mawa

*1 tbsp – Fresh cream + for drizzling

*1 tbsp – Honey

*Steamed rice for serving

Method

1. Heat oil in a deep non-stick pan. Add garlic and ginger and sauté for 30 seconds. Add onion and sauté till translucent.

2. Add tomatoes and sauté till soft. Add salt and mix. Add tomato puree, mix, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes.

3. Add coriander powder, turmeric powder, chilli powder, green cardamom powder, garam masala powder and sauté for 1 minute.

4. Add cashewnut paste and sauté for 1 minute. Add dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix. Add butter and mix well.

5. Add mixed vegetable cubes, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add chicken tikka, mix and cook for 1 minute.

6. Add khoya and mix till it melts. Add 1 tablespoon cream and mix. Add honey and mix well.

7. Drizzle some cream on top and serve hot with steamed rice.

Would you like to try this recipe?