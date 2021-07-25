Tokyo Olympics: Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu after historic win

At the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made Indian proud by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category. This occurred after 21 years. Following the tournament, Chanu shared she craved pizza. To treat her, Dominos India stepped in with a special announcement.

The restaurant chain said they are offering Chanu lifetime free pizza. “@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!” Dominos tweeted.

@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! 🙌🏽🥈You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life 🍕😊

Congratulations again!! #DominosPizza #PizzasForLife #Tokyo2020 #MirabaiChanu https://t.co/Gf5TLlYdBi — dominos_india (@dominos_india) July 24, 2021

The pizza company made the announcement in response to Chanu’s interview with NDTV, in which the weightlifter said, “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the announcement:

@mirabai_chanu Congratulations on Bringing the medal home. We are not as big #DominosPizza But @amarkothi (insta) we are great full to announce anytime you visit #udaipur your stay in our hotel is free for life time.@my_rajasthan #Tokyo2020 @TajHotels 🥈 pic.twitter.com/IqCSr4VU2h — Prithvi Raj Chauhan (@PRC0027) July 25, 2021

Good offer! But she eats pizza only after winning a medal 😂. Why don’t you offer her to become your brand ambassador. A suggestion 🙏🏼 — mukesh arora (@maroraa) July 25, 2021