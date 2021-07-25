scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 25, 2021
Tokyo Olympics: Dominos India announces lifetime free pizza for Mirabai Chanu after historic win

Following the tournament, Chanu shared she craved pizza. To treat her, Dominos India stepped in with a special announcement.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 25, 2021 2:30:58 pm
mirabai chanuMirabai Chanu won a silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting category. (Source: Reuters)

At the Tokyo Olympics, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu made Indian proud by winning a silver medal in the 49 kg category. This occurred after 21 years. Following the tournament, Chanu shared she craved pizza. To treat her, Dominos India stepped in with a special announcement.

The restaurant chain said they are offering Chanu lifetime free pizza. “@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life. Congratulations again!” Dominos tweeted.

Also Read |Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, and her earrings grab attention

The pizza company made the announcement in response to Chanu’s interview with NDTV, in which the weightlifter said, “First of all, I will go and have a pizza. It has been a long time since I ate it. I will eat a lot today.”

Here’s how netizens reacted to the announcement:

