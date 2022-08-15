scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 15, 2022

Tokyo diners nosh on Demogorgon pasta, Eleven’s waffles at ‘Stranger Things’ cafe

The interior has replicas of shops and sets from the show, set in the fictional U.S. town of Hawkins, Indiana, along with its dark-mirror underworld that the pre-teen protagonists call the "Upside Down."

By: Reuters | Tokyo |
Updated: August 15, 2022 1:15:42 pm
stranger things, diner, tokyo'Stranger Things' diner opens in Tokyo. (Stranger Things/Twitter)

Japanese fans of the sci-fi hit “Stranger Things” can chow down on demonic pasta and rock out to retro 1980s tunes at a pop-up cafe inspired by the Netflix Inc horror drama.

The shop, a partnership with local restaurant chain Pronto Corp, recently extended its run in the fashionable Shibuya district of Tokyo for several months amid overwhelming demand. “Stranger Things” has remained one of the streamer’s top 10 shows in Japan since the release of its fourth season in May.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The interior has replicas of shops and sets from the show, set in the fictional U.S. town of Hawkins, Indiana, along with its dark-mirror underworld that the pre-teen protagonists call the “Upside Down.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...Premium
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...Premium
Why a majority of Muslims opposed Jinnah’s idea of Partition and stayed o...
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Who will hoist the Tricolour at the AICC headquarters...
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...Premium
Justice Uday Umesh Lalit: ‘If (our) action is not up to the mark, s...

Patrons can take pictures next to the drama’s signature Demogorgon monster while songs from the show, such as Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill,” plays in the background.

ALSO READ |Stranger Things fashion: An ode to the 80s style

Diners can nosh on food inspired by the show, such as squid-ink pasta arranged like the monster’s head or the waffles craved by the psychically powered star character, Eleven.

To reduce the risk spreading COVID-19, now battering Japan in record infections, the cafe requires visitors to make a reservation and only about 20 are allowed inside every hour.

Advertisement

“Every day at midnight, I have been trying to book a table on my phone,” said 29-year-old mother Kimiko Nakae. “Finally there’s an opening today because someone had cancelled the reservation.”

ALSO READ |How ‘Stranger Things’ actor David Harbour underwent extreme ‘physical transformation’ for his role

Tokyo has a long tradition of themed restaurants and cafes, featuring everything from ninja waiters and exotic animals to vampire-inspired cuisine.

But like many tourist-oriented businesses, the sector has been hard hit by the pandemic. The Lockup, a chain of haunted prison eateries, ended a 23-year run when its final location closed last month, joining the fate of the famous Robot Restaurant, a gaudy music and dance spectacle in the red-light district of Kabukicho that closed in March 2020.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 15-08-2022 at 01:13:57 pm

Most Popular

1

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address

2

Amid Bihar shuffle of cards, Prashant Kishor prepares to pull an ace

3

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address

4

When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'

5

Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to address the nation from Red Fort

Featured Stories

The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
The young, optimistic and idealistic will shape India at 100
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Imagining India at 100: Where Health is recognised as being critical for ...
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
Presidential power to declassify information, Explained
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
ExplainSpeaking | India at 75: 11 charts to understand how far India has ...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
The message in Prime Minister Modi’s 81-minute speech: dignity for women,...
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
In poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal, Cong & AAP echo each other in promises
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
3 Things Podcast

India at 75: What should we be celebrating?

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

Karnataka Police arrest right-wing, SDPI activists amid row over Tipu Sultan, Savarkar images

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

The Raj Era Cricket vs Polo fight, featuring Gandhi, and also Jerry Seinfeld

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

Iran says Salman Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

'India mother of democracy': Top quotes from PM Modi's address

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Keys to Maharashtra Cabinet with Fadnavis, keeps Home, Finance

Premium
CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

CWG medallists at their relaxed best: Jeremy’s swag, Sable’s wit

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes
Explained

Why South Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Independence Day 2022, Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 celebrations, Independence Day celebrations, Indian Independence Day, Independence Day 2022 photos, Independence Day photographs, indian express news
Independence Day 2022: A glimpse of the celebrations of India’s 75th year
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 15: Latest News
Advertisement