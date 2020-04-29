Feeling tired all the time? Try these foods to boost your energy levels

Many of us are feeling lethargic or fatigued during the lockdown. (Source: Getty Images) Many of us are feeling lethargic or fatigued during the lockdown. (Source: Getty Images)

The lockdown may be making many of us feel lethargic or extremely fatigued. Research has shown that besides physical exhaustion, tiredness could be the result of stress and anxiety, something most of us are dealing with amid the coronavirus crisis.

To reduce this feeling of tiredness, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar suggested some foods you can have to boost your energy levels.

Aliv or garden cress seeds: Rich in folic acid and iron, aliv seeds boost haemoglobin levels and oxyhaemoglobin (combination of haemoglobin with oxygen) that reaches every cell of your body, making you feel energetic. It also improves skin health and makes hair stronger. To eat it, soak aliv in water and roll it into a laddoo or mix it in milk and have it at bedtime.

Soaked pulses, sprouted and cooked: The pulses need to be soaked for about five to six hours, and then sprouted and cooked. Low energy levels can also be caused by low intake of minerals, protein and amino acids. So make sure you include pulses in your diet for at least four to five times every week.

Cashews: Mental fatigue can also lead to low energy levels. Cashews come handy in this situation. They contain phytosterols, which can potentially lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood that can clog arteries. They are also rich in magnesium and iron.

Try these foods and see the effects.

