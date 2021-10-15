Tired of boring desserts? Check out this ‘motichoor cheesecake’ recipe

Festivities in India go hand in hand with desserts. Almost every region and state has special recipes, protected over the years to yield the most mouthwatering results ever. There has been enough debate about whether recipes for Indian desserts can be combined with recipes from other countries.

Purists believe that our halwa, kheer and laddoos can’t be prepared in a way that’s outside the box, but popular food blogger Shivesh Bhatia took to Instagram to share the recipe of ‘motichoor cheesecake.’

Don’t believe us? Check out the recipe below!

Shivesh wrote: “My FAVE laddoo as a cheesecake!! The festive season is here and I am so excited to bake renditions of Indian classics which I absolutely love🥰💯 Kicking off the season with a fusion that’s as delicious as it looks – Motichoor Cheesecake! It’s eggless, it’s delicious and it’s the perfect dessert if you’re looking to make something special for your loved ones this Diwali.”

Here is the detailed recipe:

Ingredients –

For the base

1+ ½ cups crushed biscuit

¼ cup pistachios

½ cup melted ghee

For the boondi

½ cup besan

⅓ cup water

1 tsp Orange food coloring

For the sugar syrup

⅓ cup water

½ cup sugar

1 tsp rose water

Orange food colouring

For the filling

¾ cup whipping cream

1 + 1/2 tbsp cornflour

2 cups cream cheese

¼ tsp cardamom

a few strands of saffron

1+ ½ cup condensed milk

Method

Step 1

Make the boondis from scratch, using besan and water. Fry them in pure ghee to get that rich flavour and once ready, dunk them in a sugar syrup infused with rose water.

Step 2

The cheesecake also has cream cheese and whipping cream. This will add the delicious and extremely subtle tang to it.

Step 3

Add some cardamom with saffron to the filling and some ghee in the biscuit base. The spice is aromatic and adds a lovely flavour.

Step 4

For the powdered pistachios, you will need to blitz your pistachios in a food processor until they reach a fine powder consistency. Keep a close eye, powdered pistachios can turn into paste any second. Once done, they are added in the base of the cheesecake along with crushed biscuits and ghee.

Pro-tip

It is imperative that you use softened cream cheese, because it gives the cheesecake its smooth and silky texture. If you beat cold and unsoftened cream cheese, you will have lots of lumps in your mixture and you will never reach a smooth consistency.



